Nutrition
Back
Alternative Sweeteners
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Alternative Sweeteners
Practice
Summary
1 of 10
Next
4. Carbohydrates / Alternative Sweeteners / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which description best defines the acceptable daily intake (ADI) and explains why it is expressed in mg/kg body weight?
A
ADI is the absolute minimum dose required to cause an adverse effect in humans and is expressed in mg/kg because it represents the international unit for caloric content of sweeteners.
B
ADI is the estimated amount of a substance that can be consumed every day over a lifetime without appreciable health risk; it is expressed in mg/kg to scale the safe dose to body mass and individual metabolic capacity.
C
ADI defines the exact recommended therapeutic dose to treat metabolic disorders with sweeteners and is measured in mg/kg to ensure standardized medical dosing.
D
ADI is a government tax threshold for sweetener importation and is expressed in mg/kg to align with trade weight measures.
