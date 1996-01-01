Skip to main content
Alternative Sweeteners
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Alternative Sweeteners
Download worksheet
4. Carbohydrates / Alternative Sweeteners / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which statement about FDA approval of alternative sweeteners is accurate and relevant for dietary advice?
A
FDA approval means a sweetener is universally recommended for unlimited daily consumption regardless of body weight, appetite changes, or overall diet quality.
B
FDA approval is only required for synthetic sweeteners; naturally derived sweeteners are exempt from safety testing and ADI considerations.
C
FDA approval indicates that the sweetener is considered safe for use within established ADI levels; dietary advice should therefore emphasize staying within ADI and monitoring intake patterns.
D
Once a sweetener is FDA-approved, there is no need to consider its relative sweetness or how little of it is needed to replace sugar in recipes.
