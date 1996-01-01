Skip to main content
Back
Carbohydrate Digestion
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Carbohydrate Digestion
4. Carbohydrates / Carbohydrate Digestion / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which clinical scenario would most directly impair the delivery of absorbed monosaccharides from the intestine to the liver?
A
Severe atrophy of the gastric mucosa, which would directly block monosaccharide transport across enterocytes in the jejunum, an anatomically mismatched impact because gastric mucosa does not perform small intestinal absorption.
B
Obstruction of the thoracic duct, which would prevent monosaccharide transport to the liver by blocking lymph flow carrying sugar-loaded chylomicrons, a misunderstanding since monosaccharides are transported in blood not lymph.
C
A defect in pancreatic lipase secretion, leading to immediate failure of monosaccharide absorption, which confuses lipid digestion enzymes with carbohydrate absorption processes.
D
Thrombosis of the hepatic portal vein, because it would obstruct direct venous flow from the intestines to the liver and disrupt first-pass hepatic metabolism of absorbed monosaccharides.
