Nutrition
Back
Carbohydrate Digestion
Carbohydrate Digestion
4. Carbohydrates / Carbohydrate Digestion / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which sequence best traces how monosaccharides absorbed by enterocytes reach the liver?
A
Monosaccharides are packaged into chylomicrons inside enterocytes and then transported via the thoracic duct directly to the systemic circulation and subsequently to the liver, a pathway that applies mainly to long-chain fatty acids rather than monosaccharides.
B
Monosaccharides are converted to amino acids within enterocytes and then released via the lymphatics to the liver for immediate transamination, a process that confuses carbohydrate and protein metabolism and lymphatic transport.
C
Monosaccharides remain within enterocytes until fed-state insulin triggers enterocyte exocytosis of sugar granules directly into hepatic sinusoids, an inaccurate depiction of enterocyte secretion and insulin action.
D
Monosaccharides cross enterocyte apical membrane, move through enterocyte cytosol to basolateral membrane, enter portal circulation, and travel via the hepatic portal vein to the liver.
