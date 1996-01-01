- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following is the most accurate list of the four overarching Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) as taught in the lesson?
Create a culturally sensitive 12+ month meal suggestion for a family that relies on steamed plantains, grilled fish, and beans as staples while ensuring the meal is nutrient‑dense and aligns with MyPlate. Which combination best satisfies both cultural preference and MyPlate proportion?
A patient orders a large burrito that likely contains refined grains, high sodium, and added saturated fat from cheese and sour cream. Break down an evidence‑based stepwise plan to reduce daily excesses if they wish to keep this meal in their weekly pattern while adhering to DGAs.
Per the MyPlate/USDA food‑pattern recommendations presented in the lesson, which of the following daily amounts is correct for an average adult reference pattern?
A parent reports their 10‑month‑old has been fed only strained green beans and rice cereal for several weeks and receives formula three times daily. Analyze this feeding pattern and choose the best professional recommendation based on the DGAs.
A nutrition student reads a cereal box showing a serving size of 1 cup (120 g) but pours a large bowl that is visually two fists in volume. Which evaluation is most accurate about serving size vs portion size and the likely consequence for intake tracking?
Which statement correctly describes the DGAs' numeric limits for added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium for a general adult population?
Compare two takeout dinners: (A) grilled salmon, quinoa, and steamed broccoli; (B) breaded fried fish, large fries, and coleslaw with creamy dressing. Using MyPlate proportionality and DGA concerns, which choice is better and what targeted swaps would further improve the less healthy option?
According to the lesson, which two nutrient categories are most commonly higher than recommended in many US restaurant and takeout meals?
A client believes that the thumb pad equals 2 tbsp based on their thumb size, but standardized guidance says thumb pad ≈ 1 tbsp. Which evaluative counseling recommendation aligns with the lesson's guidance on using hand cues?