Which of the following statements accurately reflects the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for fat and the saturated fat recommendation?
A client consumes 2,200 kcal/day. Their food diary shows 80 g total fat and 28 g saturated fat. Analyze whether these values fall within recommended ranges and explain your reasoning briefly.
A manufacturer markets a 'low-fat' frozen dessert that lists olestra in the ingredients. Analyze the likely effects olestra will have on (a) product calorie content, (b) consumer absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, and (c) possible side effects.
A sample daily menu supplies 9 g LA and 0.6 g ALA. Analyze and recommend two targeted changes to this menu to meet AI values, explaining why they work.
Recommend a practical one-day food plan change to help an adult meet both LA and ALA AIs, stating specific foods and brief rationale.
A peer-reviewed article argues removing the 300 mg/day cholesterol guideline because new studies show minimal carbons effect on serum LDL for most people. As a nutritionist, which evaluation of this argument is most defensible?
Evaluate this public health claim: 'Eliminating visible high-fat foods (e.g., removing bacon from breakfast) is sufficient to reduce a population’s fat intake because most remaining fats are healthy oils.' Which critique is most accurate?
Design a concise counseling script (2–3 sentences) to persuade a middle-aged client with elevated LDL to swap dietary habits: remove one high-saturated-fat habit and replace it with a specific alternative that increases essential fatty acids. Which script best synthesizes evidence-based advice?
Which summary best explains why fat blockers may help short-term weight loss but pose concerns for long-term nutritional status?
Which statement best explains how carbohydrate- and protein-based fat replacers typically reduce the calorie and fat content in low-fat processed foods?