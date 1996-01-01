Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
5. Lipids / Dietary Guidelines for Lipids / Problem 5
Problem 5
Recommend a practical one-day food plan change to help an adult meet both LA and ALA AIs, stating specific foods and brief rationale.
A
Increase consumption of trans-fat rich pastries as these are easily absorbed and therefore better meet essential fatty acid needs quickly compared with plant oils.
B
Avoid plant oils and focus on exclusively consuming red meat to obtain both LA and ALA because ruminant fats contain abundant essential fatty acids in free form.
C
Replace all oils with butter to concentrate fatty acids in the diet and add processed snack bars to reach AI targets because processed fats are fortified with essential fatty acids in most countries.
D
Add two tablespoons of sunflower oil to cooking (high in linoleic acid) and include one tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed into yogurt (rich in ALA); these simple additions supply substantial LA and ALA toward the AI targets.
