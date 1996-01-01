Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
5. Lipids / Dietary Guidelines for Lipids / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which summary best explains why fat blockers may help short-term weight loss but pose concerns for long-term nutritional status?
A
Fat blockers permanently rewire metabolism so that fat is converted into muscle over time; they present no nutritional concerns but can reduce body fat to dangerously low levels in the short term.
B
Fat blockers are inert supplements with no measurable effect on calories or vitamin absorption; any observed weight loss is due to placebo and therefore there are no long-term risks.
C
Fat blockers directly supply fat-soluble vitamins to users; therefore they protect against malnutrition while promoting appetite suppression, making long-term supplementation entirely safe.
D
Fat blockers reduce caloric absorption from fat, modestly aiding weight loss, but also limit absorption of essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins, raising the risk of deficiencies and digestive side effects with prolonged use.
