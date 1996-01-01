- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Choose the single-week plan that best creates a balanced schedule using FIT while meeting PAG and allowing progressive overload across weeks.
A 50-year-old jogs vigorously for 30 minutes three times per week. Using MHR = 220 − age, calculate the individual's MHR and the numeric vigorous-intensity heart rate range. Then state whether 90 minutes of vigorous activity per week meets the Physical Activity Guidelines (PAG) for vigorous activity.
A recreational runner currently runs 3 × 30 minutes per week at an easy pace. Their goal is to prepare for a 5K in 8 weeks while minimizing injury risk. According to progressive overload, which multi-step plan is best?
An inactive person currently does 3×10-minute brisk walks per week (total 30 min/wk). They want to reach 150 min/week of moderate activity. Propose a reasonable incremental weekly progression plan (minutes per week) that reaches or exceeds 150 min within a defined number of weeks while respecting gradual increases. Which plan is best?
Which of the following best pairs each exercise type with the primary fitness component it most directly improves?
A client presents this weekly program: Monday 30 min brisk walk (heart rate 60% MHR), Tuesday resistance training 45 min (no warm-up listed), Wednesday rest, Thursday 30 min brisk walk, Friday resistance training 45 min (no cooldown listed), Saturday 60 min light cycling at 45% MHR, Sunday stretching 20 min. Which evaluation is most accurate?
Design a single-week advanced plan (best among choices) for a healthy adult that meets PAG, demonstrates progressive overload across the week, and specifies warm-up/cooldown, using FIT elements.
Calculate the estimated maximum heart rate and moderate-intensity heart rate range for a 60-year-old using MHR = 220 − age. Provide the numerical moderate range (50–70% of MHR).
An inactive adult can currently only manage 10-minute walks twice per week. Which of the following first-week modifications best reflects the principle that 'some exercise is better than none' while preparing for gradual progression?
Which statement best reflects the lesson's guidance about intensity and volume for someone who currently does no exercise?