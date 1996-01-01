Skip to main content
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Exercise / Problem 1
Problem 1
Choose the single-week plan that best creates a balanced schedule using FIT while meeting PAG and allowing progressive overload across weeks.
A
Mon: 5–10 min warm-up + 35 min moderate aerobic + 5–10 min cooldown; Tue: resistance 30 min + mobility 10 min; Wed: active recovery 20 min walk; Thu: 5–10 min warm-up + 40 min moderate with 5–10 min cooldown; Fri: resistance 30 min + mobility; Sat: 20–30 min recreational aerobic; Sun: full rest — this plan meets PAG, balances types, and schedules incremental increases midweek.
B
A single long 150-minute session on Sunday and no other activity during the week with no structured warm-up or cooldown, because one big session counts toward the weekly total.
C
Mon–Sat: 6 identical days of 25-minute sessions of random activities that alternate between yoga and sprinting without planned warm-ups or cooldowns, because high variety maximizes adaptation.
D
Daily 10 minutes of stretching only, assuming accumulation across days is equivalent to a balanced program spanning modalities.
