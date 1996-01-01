Skip to main content
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Exercise / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which statement best reflects the lesson's guidance about intensity and volume for someone who currently does no exercise?
A
Begin with any small amount of activity and progress gradually; some exercise is better than none, and increases in frequency, intensity, or duration over time can enhance benefits while minimizing injury risk when done progressively.
B
Avoid any activity until you can commit to performing the full PAG targets immediately, because partial efforts provide no health benefit.
C
Only perform stretching for the first six months and then abruptly transition to vigorous training to ensure safe adaptation.
D
Start at high intensity to ‘get it over with’ and then drop to no activity, because intensity matters so much that consistency is less important.
