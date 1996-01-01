- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which description correctly captures the concept of nutrient density when comparing an apple and a candy bar?
Compare two snack options using nutrient density: Snack A provides 50 'nutrient units' per serving and 80 kcal per serving. Snack B provides 10 'nutrient units' per serving and 250 kcal per serving. Which snack is more nutrient-dense and what is the nutrient density calculation for each (nutrient units per kcal)?
Given the formula (CH2O)n, what is the simplified atomic ratio of carbon to hydrogen to oxygen for typical carbohydrate monomer units?
If a person consumes 60 g of carbohydrate in a meal and carbohydrates provide approximately 4 kcal per gram, how many kilocalories does that carbohydrate supply to the meal?
Verify whether glucose (C6H12O6) fits the empirical formula (CH2O)n. Identify n and state the atomic ratio of C:H:O for glucose.
Which of the following is a correct, concise definition of carbohydrate at a biochemical level?
Classify the predominant carbohydrate type for each of these foods: (1) Whole-wheat bread, (2) Plain milk, (3) Hard candy. Which matching set is correct?
Design a 150-kcal snack that maximizes nutrient density from carbohydrate-containing foods. Which option best fits the goal and why?
During photosynthesis, molecular oxygen (O2) is released as a byproduct. Based on the reaction stoichiometry and electron flow, which reactant is the primary source of the oxygen atoms found in O2, and what is the defining biochemical process that causes this release?
Which of the following best lists the major dietary forms of carbohydrates and correctly states their general role in human nutrition?