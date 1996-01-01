Skip to main content
Back
Intro to Carbohydrates
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Intro to Carbohydrates
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
4. Carbohydrates / Intro to Carbohydrates / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which of the following best lists the major dietary forms of carbohydrates and correctly states their general role in human nutrition?
A
Sugars, starch, and fiber; they provide energy (sugars and starch) and structural/fermentable components (fiber), with carbohydrates serving as a primary energy source.
B
Amino sugars, glycoproteins, and glycosaminoglycans; these are the dietary carbohydrate fractions responsible for providing the bulk of caloric energy in a typical diet.
C
Monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and trans carbohydrates; they are primary sources of energy and are equivalent to sugars, starch, and fiber in digestion and metabolism.
D
Sterols, triglycerides, and phospholipids; they are the major carbohydrate forms that provide immediate glucose to cells and are broken down by glycolysis.
