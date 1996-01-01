Skip to main content
Intro to Carbohydrates
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Intro to Carbohydrates
4. Carbohydrates / Intro to Carbohydrates / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which description correctly captures the concept of nutrient density when comparing an apple and a candy bar?
A
Nutrient density refers to the amount of vitamins and minerals per calorie; an apple is more nutrient-dense than a candy bar because it provides more micronutrients and fiber per calorie.
B
Nutrient density is determined by sweetness and palatability; the candy bar is more nutrient-dense because it tastes better and thus has higher perceived nutrient value.
C
Nutrient density is the ratio of water to protein; fruits are always low nutrient density regardless of vitamin content because they contain high water proportions.
D
Nutrient density measures only carbohydrate content per serving; therefore, the candy bar is more nutrient-dense because it contains more grams of carbohydrate per serving than the apple.
