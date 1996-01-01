Skip to main content
Introduction to Lipids
Introduction to Lipids
5. Lipids / Introduction to Lipids / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which statement correctly summarizes triglyceride storage in adipose tissue and their role in energy supply during fasting?
A
Triglycerides are instantly converted to glucose in adipose tissue and released as blood glucose, which is the sole mechanism by which stored fat provides energy during fasting.
B
Triglycerides are stored in aqueous vacuoles inside muscle fibers where they are permanently unavailable for energy use, serving only as insulation.
C
Triglycerides are stored exclusively in the liver as membrane components and cannot be mobilized for systemic energy, so they do not contribute to fasting energy supply.
D
Triglycerides are stored in adipocytes as large lipid droplets and are mobilized by lipolysis to provide fatty acids for energy when dietary intake is insufficient.
