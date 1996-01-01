Skip to main content
Which structural arrangement of phospholipids is most energetically favored in an aqueous environment and why?
A
Linear single-file chains oriented across the water column, because this maximizes hydrophobic exposure to water and therefore reduces entropy loss.
B
Bilayer formation with hydrophilic heads facing the aqueous exterior and interior and hydrophobic tails sequestered inside, because this arrangement minimizes unfavorable water–hydrophobic tail interactions while maintaining headgroup hydration.
C
Randomly dispersed monomers uniformly mixed with water, because amphipathic molecules have no tendency to self-assemble and will remain in monomeric form under physiological conditions.
D
Crystalline lattice of phospholipids with tails protruding into the water and heads buried internally, because burying polar groups reduces energetic cost in an aqueous environment.
