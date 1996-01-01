- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which succinct definition best describes 'flexibility' as a component of physical fitness?
An individual weighing 80.0 kg with 20.0% body fat undertakes a 12-week program: they lose 3.0 kg of fat mass and gain 2.0 kg of muscle mass (assume muscle mass increase fully increases body weight). Calculate the new body weight and new percent body fat. Show your work.
Which program is most appropriate to primarily improve muscular endurance of the lower body for a novice client who also wants minimal gains in muscle size?
Which of the following examples best classifies as 'exercise' rather than just 'physical activity'?
A community program reports that participants increased weekly steps but did not show improvements in standardized fitness tests. Which analysis best explains this outcome given the definitions of physical activity and exercise?
Which short statement correctly differentiates musculoskeletal strength from musculoskeletal endurance?
Which measurement method is typically considered the most accurate for determining whole-body composition (fat mass and lean mass) in research settings?
Which of the following workplace activities would best be considered 'exercise' rather than incidental physical activity, assuming the same energy expenditure?
An athlete's percent body fat by DEXA is 12% while a field bioimpedance device reports 18%. Which evaluative statement about the discrepancy and practical implications for monitoring should be selected?
Which measurement tool and approach would directly quantify joint range of motion for a knee extension assessment in a clinical or lab setting?