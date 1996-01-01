Skip to main content
Back
Introduction to Physical Fitness
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Introduction to Physical Fitness
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 10
Next
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Introduction to Physical Fitness / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which short statement correctly differentiates musculoskeletal strength from musculoskeletal endurance?
A
Strength is the ability to sustain repeated submaximal contractions for long durations, whereas endurance is defined as the single maximal lift capacity measured via 1RM testing.
B
Strength measures primarily flexibility and joint range of motion, whereas endurance exclusively measures VO2 max and cardiorespiratory adaptation.
C
Strength refers to the maximal force a muscle or muscle group can produce (often measured by 1RM), whereas endurance refers to the ability to sustain submaximal force repeatedly over time (measured by repetition maximum at lower loads).
D
Strength and endurance are identical concepts and are always measured using the same test protocols and loads, without differentiation between reps or load.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
