Which chemical bond specifically links amino acids together in a protein chain?
Which combination lists common plant-based protein sources discussed in the lesson?
A client consumes 50 g of protein per day but reports fatigue, slow wound healing, and poor growth in their adolescent child. Which evaluation and next step best aligns with the lesson principles?
Which list best reflects the variety of common dietary protein sources mentioned in the lesson?
Peptide bond formation between two amino acids is best described chemically as:
Which statement best defines proteins in the context of macronutrients?
Which single-letter chemical symbol represents the element that is central to the unique nutritional role of proteins described in the lesson?
Which of the following is NOT a typical digestive fate of dietary proteins described in the lesson?
A very large structural protein contains 1,250 amino acids. Assuming one peptide bond links each adjacent pair of amino acids and that each amino acid contributes one backbone nitrogen, calculate (a) the number of peptide bonds in this protein and (b) the number of backbone nitrogen atoms. Show your work.
Under which metabolic circumstance would amino acids be routed toward gluconeogenesis rather than toward new protein synthesis?