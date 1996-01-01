Given two meals: Meal A contains 8,000 µg beta-carotene from cooked sweet potato with 10 g added oil; Meal B contains 500 µg retinol from canned fish, which meal likely supplies more active vitamin A to tissues? Assume beta-carotene bioavailability ~40% with fat and conversion 12:1; retinol bioavailability ~80%. Show reasoning and select best interpretation.