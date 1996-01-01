Skip to main content
Introduction to Vitamins
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Introduction to Vitamins
7. Vitamins / Introduction to Vitamins / Problem 5
Problem 5
A food label lists vitamins A, C, and B12. Based on solubility, which storage and toxicity statement is MOST accurate?
A
All three vitamins are fat-soluble; therefore all have similar storage in the liver and adipose tissue and the same toxicity risk, with excretion pathways identical for each; only concentration differs.
B
Vitamin A (fat-soluble) is more likely to accumulate in body fat and pose toxicity risk with excessive intake; vitamin C (water-soluble) and B12 (water-soluble) are less likely to accumulate and excess is more often excreted in urine.
C
Vitamin C is a fat-soluble antioxidant and therefore will accumulate in adipose tissue similar to vitamin A, whereas B12 is stored in the kidneys and therefore is quickly eliminated in feces and poses a risk of deficiency rather than toxicity.
D
Because B12 is water-soluble it cannot be absorbed from food and therefore any dietary B12 is clinically irrelevant and will be excreted immediately, leaving vitamin A and C as the only biologically active vitamins from this label.
