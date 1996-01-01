- Download the worksheet to save time writing
An infant is given formula containing large intact antibodies. Which intestinal uptake mechanism most likely explains how these macromolecules can cross neonatal enterocytes intact, and why does this process decline with age?
Which of the following is a correct description of the intracellular side of the plasma membrane relevant to nutrient transport?
Given a table of absorption behaviors: (A) Small hydrophobic molecules equilibrate across membranes, (B) Glucose transport saturates at high luminal glucose, (C) Large intact proteins taken up in neonates, (D) Certain ions moved into cells despite higher intracellular concentrations. Match each behavior to the correct transport mechanism and justify which pairing indicates transporter-mediated saturation.
If a new drug is highly lipophilic and small, what absorption modification would most increase its rate of passive uptake across enterocytes?
Which vessel directly collects blood from intestinal capillaries and carries it to the liver for first-pass processing?
Which structural feature of villi most increases the efficiency of nutrient absorption?
Which property of a molecule most strongly predicts its ability to cross the intestinal epithelial cell membrane by passive diffusion?
A genetic mutation reduces expression of a sodium-dependent glucose transporter on enterocytes. Which combination of immediate absorption change and downstream systemic effect is most likely?
Which two membrane features are most essential for explaining why some nutrients require transport proteins while others do not?
Critically evaluate how surgical resection of a 50% length of the small intestine (reducing overall villus surface area by ~50%) would differentially affect the absorption kinetics of glucose versus dietary triglycerides over the immediate post-operative period.