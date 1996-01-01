Nutrient Absorption and Transport
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Nutrient Absorption and Transport / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given a table of absorption behaviors: (A) Small hydrophobic molecules equilibrate across membranes, (B) Glucose transport saturates at high luminal glucose, (C) Large intact proteins taken up in neonates, (D) Certain ions moved into cells despite higher intracellular concentrations. Match each behavior to the correct transport mechanism and justify which pairing indicates transporter-mediated saturation.
