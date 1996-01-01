- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Convert 154 pounds to kilograms (to one decimal place) and then calculate the non-athlete carbohydrate requirement using 3–5 g/kg/day. Which is the correct non-athlete carbohydrate range after conversion?
How do free radicals produced during exercise influence micronutrient needs?
An athlete has a 10:00 AM moderate-intensity training session. Which pre-exercise meal timing and composition follows best practice?
A collegiate rower weighs 82 kg and is in a high-performance training block. Calculate the recommended daily protein intake range (in grams/day) using 1.2–2.4 g/kg, and also state the non-athlete protein recommendation (0.8 g/kg) for comparison. Choose the correct set.
Which physiologic molecule is the immediate cellular energy currency that is produced from carbohydrate and fat metabolism and used for muscle contraction?
A 60 kg high-performance athlete completes a 90-minute training session and, within 30 minutes, consumes a snack containing 45 g carbohydrate and 15 g protein. Using an assumed mid-range daily carbohydrate target of 8 g/kg for this athlete, analyze whether (a) the snack meets the 3:1 carbohydrate-to-protein mass ratio and (b) whether the snack alone provides a substantial portion of the athlete's daily carbohydrate requirement. Choose the correct evaluation.
Which pair of micronutrients primarily supports antioxidant defense and energy metabolism respectively during exercise?
An athlete finishes resistance training and consumes 25 g of protein within 30 minutes. Using the recommended 3:1 carbohydrate-to-protein mass ratio for post-exercise recovery, how many grams of carbohydrate should accompany that protein to meet the ratio?
Which of the following statements best evaluates the blanket statement: 'Physically active people should always take micronutrient supplements because training increases needs beyond what food can supply'?
Why do only high-performance athletes typically require carbohydrate and protein intakes above general dietary guidelines?