11. Nutrition & Fitness / Nutrition & Physical Activity / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do free radicals produced during exercise influence micronutrient needs?
A
Free radicals are neutralized only by increasing dietary fat intake, so athletes should markedly increase saturated fat to counteract oxidative molecules during training.
B
Exercise increases free radical production, so antioxidant vitamins like C and E may be needed in slightly higher amounts to stabilize those radicals and protect tissues, although a balanced diet usually suffices.
C
Because free radicals are only produced in sedentary people, physically active individuals have no antioxidant requirements and can rely solely on endogenous enzymes without dietary support.
D
Free radicals produced during exercise are always beneficial and require deliberate reduction of dietary antioxidants to promote adaptive stress responses; therefore athletes should avoid vitamin C and E entirely.
