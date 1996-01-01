A 60 kg high-performance athlete completes a 90-minute training session and, within 30 minutes, consumes a snack containing 45 g carbohydrate and 15 g protein. Using an assumed mid-range daily carbohydrate target of 8 g/kg for this athlete, analyze whether (a) the snack meets the 3:1 carbohydrate-to-protein mass ratio and (b) whether the snack alone provides a substantial portion of the athlete's daily carbohydrate requirement. Choose the correct evaluation.