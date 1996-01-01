- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Evaluate the following intervention: 'Provide vouchers for fortified cereals and canned fish, recommend a 5–10% calorie reduction for overweight patients, counsel on MIND-diet foods, encourage omega-3 intake, and refer to Meals on Wheels.' Which strengths and a major limitation are correctly identified?
A clinician uses a baseline estimated energy need of 2,200 kcal/day for a healthy 45-year-old patient. Estimate the energy need for that same patient at age 65 using the 5% per decade after 50 guideline, and explain the calculation steps.
A nutritionist must report the absolute and relative change in fiber recommendation for a man moving from 20-year-old RDA to older-adult RDA (38 g → 30 g). Provide the absolute change, percent change, and the correct physiological rationale.
A 55-year-old woman asks why her iron RDA drops from 18 mg to 8 mg after menopause. Using physiological reasoning, choose the best explanation that justifies this change.
An agency must choose to fund either expanded Meals on Wheels deliveries or larger congregate meal sites. From a public-health perspective focusing on frail homebound elders, which choice and justification is strongest?
Which statement correctly characterizes cancer and dietary strategies to lower its risk?
Compare Meals on Wheels and congregate meal programs for an older adult who is homebound and socially isolated. Which assessment best identifies the relative strengths and key limitation for this individual?
Which set of micronutrients correctly lists those with increased RDAs in older adults and correctly pairs them with underlying physiological reasons?
Calculate the recommended caloric range for a 70-year-old adult given the baseline adult range of 1,800–3,000 kcal/day and the guideline of a 5% reduction per decade after age 50.
Which clinical scenario best indicates initiating B12 supplementation in an older adult?