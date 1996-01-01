Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Nutrition For Older Adults (Ages 50+)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Nutrition For Older Adults (Ages 50+)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 10
Next
15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood / Nutrition For Older Adults (Ages 50+) / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which statement correctly characterizes cancer and dietary strategies to lower its risk?
A
Cancer is an autoimmune reaction that targets healthy tissues, so avoiding fruits and vegetables, which can stimulate immune responses, is the most effective dietary preventative strategy.
B
Cancer is uncontrolled cell growth from DNA mutations; reducing exposure to carcinogens like tobacco, alcohol, and processed meats and increasing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains lowers carcinogenic burden and supplies protective phytochemicals.
C
Cancer refers to aging-related decline in all tissues; a diet high in red meat and processed foods has no relation to mutation rates or cancer incidence.
D
Cancer is primarily caused by insufficient dietary fiber; therefore, only fiber supplementation is necessary to prevent all cancer types regardless of other exposures.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.