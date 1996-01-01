- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Why did the instructor describe nutrition as a "relatively new" and "inherently complex" science?
A public health student lists three areas to study in nutrition: (A) the molecular composition of foods, (B) human physiology and metabolism, and (C) cultural reasons why people eat certain foods. Which statement best describes why these three areas together make nutrition complex?
You must propose a single evening meal for a busy family with modest income that increases vegetable intake, reduces saturated fat, and can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Which meal best fits these constraints?
A woman records two snacks: an energy bar (250 kcal, 8 g fiber, 10 g sugar) and a small bag of chips (150 kcal, 0 g fiber). Her recommended daily fiber goal is 25 g. If these two items are her only snacks during the day, what percent of her daily fiber goal have these snacks provided? Show calculation.
You must design a single-day meal plan for a client who needs 2000 kcal/day, 60 g protein/day, wants to spend under $6 for food, and has 30 minutes total prep time. Given options: canned tuna (100 g portion: 100 kcal, 22 g protein, $1.00), whole wheat bread (slice: 80 kcal, 4 g protein, $0.15), dried beans (100 g cooked: 130 kcal, 9 g protein, $0.30), frozen mixed vegetables (1 cup: 80 kcal, 3 g protein, $0.40), oatmeal (1/2 cup dry: 150 kcal, 6 g protein, $0.20). Choose the feasible combination meeting protein and cost with minimal prep and explain briefly why.
A client wants a quick, low-cost dinner that increases fiber and reduces saturated fat compared with their usual takeout burger and fries. Which recommendation appropriately integrates nutritional improvement with realistic constraints?
A middle-aged man follows a diet consisting mainly of sugary beverages, refined grains, and fried foods but reports adequate protein intake and no current diagnosed disease. Using the course definition (a nutritious diet maximizes health), how should you evaluate this diet?
A popular influencer cites a single observational study linking avocado consumption with lower cancer rates and urges followers to eat avocados daily to prevent cancer. Which of the following is the best analytical critique of that claim?
A patient follows a plant-based diet low in saturated fat and high in fruits and vegetables but reports fatigue and pale conjunctiva. As a nutritionist applying the course definition, what is the most appropriate next step?