You must design a single-day meal plan for a client who needs 2000 kcal/day, 60 g protein/day, wants to spend under $6 for food, and has 30 minutes total prep time. Given options: canned tuna (100 g portion: 100 kcal, 22 g protein, $1.00), whole wheat bread (slice: 80 kcal, 4 g protein, $0.15), dried beans (100 g cooked: 130 kcal, 9 g protein, $0.30), frozen mixed vegetables (1 cup: 80 kcal, 3 g protein, $0.40), oatmeal (1/2 cup dry: 150 kcal, 6 g protein, $0.20). Choose the feasible combination meeting protein and cost with minimal prep and explain briefly why.