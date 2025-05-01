Skip to main content
Accessory Organs exam Flashcards

Accessory Organs exam
  • What is the main function of the liver in digestion?
    Processes absorbed nutrients and produces bile for fat digestion.
  • Gallbladder
    A small organ that stores bile produced by the liver until it is needed in the small intestine.
  • Pancreatic amylase
    An enzyme from the pancreas that digests starches (carbohydrates) into simple sugars.
  • What does bile do to fats in the small intestine?
    Emulsifies fats, breaking them into smaller droplets for enzyme digestion.
  • Bile salts
    Active components of bile that emulsify fats and are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine.
  • Where is bile produced and where is it stored?
    Bile is produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.
  • Pancreatic lipase
    An enzyme from the pancreas that digests fats into fatty acids.
  • What is the role of bicarbonate in pancreatic juice?
    Neutralizes stomach acid and raises the pH of chyme entering the small intestine.
  • Emulsification
    The process of breaking up large fat globules into smaller droplets, increasing surface area for enzymes.
  • What happens to bile salts after they aid in fat digestion?
    They are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine and returned to the liver.
  • Pancreatic protease
    An enzyme from the pancreas that digests proteins into amino acids.
  • Which organ is the largest internal organ in the body?
    The liver.
  • What is the function of the gallbladder?
    Stores and releases bile into the small intestine when needed.
  • Duodenum
    The first section of the small intestine where chyme mixes with bile and pancreatic juices.
  • What is the main function of the pancreas in digestion?
    Releases pancreatic juice containing enzymes and bicarbonate into the small intestine.
  • Why is emulsification important for fat digestion?
    It increases the surface area of fats, making them more accessible to digestive enzymes.
  • What are the three main enzymes in pancreatic juice?
    Amylase, lipase, and protease.
  • Accessory organs
    Organs that aid digestion by producing and delivering fluids but do not directly contact food.
  • What does the liver do with absorbed nutrients?
    Processes and stores nutrients, including glucose.
  • What is the function of pancreatic juice?
    Neutralizes stomach acid and contains enzymes to digest carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
  • How does bile reach the small intestine?
    It is released from the gallbladder through ducts into the duodenum.
  • What is the role of the small intestine in relation to accessory organs?
    Receives digestive fluids from accessory organs to aid in nutrient absorption.
  • What triggers the release of bile from the gallbladder?
    The presence of fat in the small intestine.
  • Chyme
    The semi-liquid mixture of partially digested food and gastric juices entering the small intestine.
  • What is the main purpose of the accessory organs in digestion?
    To secrete fluids and enzymes that aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients.
  • How are bile salts recycled in the body?
    They are reabsorbed in the small intestine and returned to the liver for reuse.