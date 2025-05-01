Accessory Organs exam Flashcards
What is the main function of the liver in digestion?
Processes absorbed nutrients and produces bile for fat digestion.Gallbladder
A small organ that stores bile produced by the liver until it is needed in the small intestine.Pancreatic amylase
An enzyme from the pancreas that digests starches (carbohydrates) into simple sugars.What does bile do to fats in the small intestine?
Emulsifies fats, breaking them into smaller droplets for enzyme digestion.Bile salts
Active components of bile that emulsify fats and are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine.Where is bile produced and where is it stored?
Bile is produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.Pancreatic lipase
An enzyme from the pancreas that digests fats into fatty acids.What is the role of bicarbonate in pancreatic juice?
Neutralizes stomach acid and raises the pH of chyme entering the small intestine.Emulsification
The process of breaking up large fat globules into smaller droplets, increasing surface area for enzymes.What happens to bile salts after they aid in fat digestion?
They are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine and returned to the liver.Pancreatic protease
An enzyme from the pancreas that digests proteins into amino acids.Which organ is the largest internal organ in the body?
The liver.What is the function of the gallbladder?
Stores and releases bile into the small intestine when needed.Duodenum
The first section of the small intestine where chyme mixes with bile and pancreatic juices.What is the main function of the pancreas in digestion?
Releases pancreatic juice containing enzymes and bicarbonate into the small intestine.Why is emulsification important for fat digestion?
It increases the surface area of fats, making them more accessible to digestive enzymes.What are the three main enzymes in pancreatic juice?
Amylase, lipase, and protease.Accessory organs
Organs that aid digestion by producing and delivering fluids but do not directly contact food.What does the liver do with absorbed nutrients?
Processes and stores nutrients, including glucose.What is the function of pancreatic juice?
Neutralizes stomach acid and contains enzymes to digest carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.How does bile reach the small intestine?
It is released from the gallbladder through ducts into the duodenum.What is the role of the small intestine in relation to accessory organs?
Receives digestive fluids from accessory organs to aid in nutrient absorption.What triggers the release of bile from the gallbladder?
The presence of fat in the small intestine.Chyme
The semi-liquid mixture of partially digested food and gastric juices entering the small intestine.What is the main purpose of the accessory organs in digestion?
To secrete fluids and enzymes that aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients.How are bile salts recycled in the body?
They are reabsorbed in the small intestine and returned to the liver for reuse.