Accessory Organs exam Flashcards

What is the main function of the liver in digestion? Processes absorbed nutrients and produces bile for fat digestion.

Gallbladder A small organ that stores bile produced by the liver until it is needed in the small intestine.

Pancreatic amylase An enzyme from the pancreas that digests starches (carbohydrates) into simple sugars.

What does bile do to fats in the small intestine? Emulsifies fats, breaking them into smaller droplets for enzyme digestion.

Bile salts Active components of bile that emulsify fats and are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine.

Where is bile produced and where is it stored? Bile is produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.