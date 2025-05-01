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How many calories does a gram of ethanol (alcohol) provide? A gram of ethanol (alcohol) provides 7 calories. What is the caloric value of one gram of alcohol? One gram of alcohol provides 7 calories. How many calories are in 1 gram of alcohol? There are 7 calories in 1 gram of alcohol. Alcohol provides how many calories per gram? Alcohol provides 7 calories per gram. How many calories are found in a gram of alcohol? A gram of alcohol contains 7 calories. How many calories does a gram of ethanol provide? A gram of ethanol provides 7 calories. One gram of alcohol has how many calories? One gram of alcohol has 7 calories. What is the definition of a standard drink in terms of pure alcohol content? A standard drink contains 0.6 fluid ounces (14 grams) of pure alcohol. This measurement is used to compare different types of alcoholic beverages. How does the alcohol content of a standard beer, wine, and liquor drink compare in terms of pure alcohol? A standard drink of beer (12 oz at 5%), wine (5 oz at 12%), and liquor (1.5 oz at 40%) each contain about 0.6 fluid ounces of pure alcohol. This standardization allows for consistent measurement of alcohol intake. What is the 'five-four rule' in the context of binge drinking? The 'five-four rule' defines binge drinking as five or more drinks for males and four or more drinks for females in a short period. This pattern is associated with the most severe health and safety risks.
Alcohol Consumption quiz #1
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