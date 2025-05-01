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How many calories does a gram of ethanol (alcohol) provide? A gram of ethanol (alcohol) provides 7 calories.

What is the caloric value of one gram of alcohol? One gram of alcohol provides 7 calories.

How many calories are in 1 gram of alcohol? There are 7 calories in 1 gram of alcohol.

Alcohol provides how many calories per gram? Alcohol provides 7 calories per gram.

How many calories are found in a gram of alcohol? A gram of alcohol contains 7 calories.

How many calories does a gram of ethanol provide? A gram of ethanol provides 7 calories.