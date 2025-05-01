Alternative Sweeteners exam Flashcards
Alternative Sweeteners exam
Alternative sweeteners
Sugar substitutes that provide sweetness with fewer or no calories.What is another term for alternative sweeteners?
Non-nutritive sweeteners.Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)
The estimated daily maximum amount of a sweetener that can be consumed without health risks.Are all alternative sweeteners calorie-free?
No, some provide zero calories, while others provide fewer but nonzero calories.How are alternative sweeteners produced?
They can be synthetically produced or naturally derived.Relative sweetness
Alternative sweeteners are often hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose.What does the ADI depend on?
It is based on body weight and is given in mg per kg of body weight.Can alternative sweeteners be part of a healthful diet?
Yes, when used in moderation and within ADI limits.FDA approval of alternative sweeteners
Indicates that the sweetener is considered safe for consumption in moderation.Do alternative sweeteners always help with weight loss?
Not necessarily; research is ongoing about their effects on appetite and weight.Non-nutritive sweeteners
Sweeteners that provide little or no energy (calories).What is the main benefit of using alternative sweeteners in foods and drinks?
They help manage caloric intake and blood glucose levels.Saccharin
An alternative sweetener often found in pink packets.What color packet is sucralose commonly found in?
Yellow packet.Stevia
A naturally derived alternative sweetener, often found in green packets.Is it easy to exceed the ADI for alternative sweeteners?
No, you would need to consume large amounts to reach the ADI.What is a potential concern with alternative sweeteners and appetite?
They may affect appetite and lead to overconsumption of other foods.Are alternative sweeteners only found in packets?
No, they are also used in low-calorie and low-sugar foods and drinks.Sucrose
Regular table sugar used as a reference for sweetness.What unit is used for ADI values?
Milligrams (mg) per kilogram of body weight.Can alternative sweeteners be harmful if used in moderation?
Current research shows limited use is not harmful.Why is the role of alternative sweeteners in weight management unclear?
Because their effects on appetite and overall food intake are still being studied.What should you do to safely include alternative sweeteners in your diet?
Limit use and follow recommended ADI levels.Are all alternative sweeteners naturally derived?
No, some are synthetic and some are naturally derived.What is the main reason for using alternative sweeteners?
To provide sweetness with fewer or no calories.Do all alternative sweeteners taste the same as sugar?
No, they are often much sweeter than sugar.