Alternative Sweeteners exam Flashcards

Alternative Sweeteners exam
  • Alternative sweeteners
    Sugar substitutes that provide sweetness with fewer or no calories.
  • What is another term for alternative sweeteners?
    Non-nutritive sweeteners.
  • Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)
    The estimated daily maximum amount of a sweetener that can be consumed without health risks.
  • Are all alternative sweeteners calorie-free?
    No, some provide zero calories, while others provide fewer but nonzero calories.
  • How are alternative sweeteners produced?
    They can be synthetically produced or naturally derived.
  • Relative sweetness
    Alternative sweeteners are often hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose.
  • What does the ADI depend on?
    It is based on body weight and is given in mg per kg of body weight.
  • Can alternative sweeteners be part of a healthful diet?
    Yes, when used in moderation and within ADI limits.
  • FDA approval of alternative sweeteners
    Indicates that the sweetener is considered safe for consumption in moderation.
  • Do alternative sweeteners always help with weight loss?
    Not necessarily; research is ongoing about their effects on appetite and weight.
  • Non-nutritive sweeteners
    Sweeteners that provide little or no energy (calories).
  • What is the main benefit of using alternative sweeteners in foods and drinks?
    They help manage caloric intake and blood glucose levels.
  • Saccharin
    An alternative sweetener often found in pink packets.
  • What color packet is sucralose commonly found in?
    Yellow packet.
  • Stevia
    A naturally derived alternative sweetener, often found in green packets.
  • Is it easy to exceed the ADI for alternative sweeteners?
    No, you would need to consume large amounts to reach the ADI.
  • What is a potential concern with alternative sweeteners and appetite?
    They may affect appetite and lead to overconsumption of other foods.
  • Are alternative sweeteners only found in packets?
    No, they are also used in low-calorie and low-sugar foods and drinks.
  • Sucrose
    Regular table sugar used as a reference for sweetness.
  • What unit is used for ADI values?
    Milligrams (mg) per kilogram of body weight.
  • Can alternative sweeteners be harmful if used in moderation?
    Current research shows limited use is not harmful.
  • Why is the role of alternative sweeteners in weight management unclear?
    Because their effects on appetite and overall food intake are still being studied.
  • What should you do to safely include alternative sweeteners in your diet?
    Limit use and follow recommended ADI levels.
  • Are all alternative sweeteners naturally derived?
    No, some are synthetic and some are naturally derived.
  • What is the main reason for using alternative sweeteners?
    To provide sweetness with fewer or no calories.
  • Do all alternative sweeteners taste the same as sugar?
    No, they are often much sweeter than sugar.