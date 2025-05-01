Alternative Sweeteners exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

Alternative sweeteners Sugar substitutes that provide sweetness with fewer or no calories.

What is another term for alternative sweeteners? Non-nutritive sweeteners.

Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) The estimated daily maximum amount of a sweetener that can be consumed without health risks.

Are all alternative sweeteners calorie-free? No, some provide zero calories, while others provide fewer but nonzero calories.

How are alternative sweeteners produced? They can be synthetically produced or naturally derived.

Relative sweetness Alternative sweeteners are often hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose.