Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam Flashcards

Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam
What is the formula for calculating BMI?
BMI = weight (kg) / [height (m)]²Body Mass Index (BMI)
A common, inexpensive tool for assessing weight-related health risk using weight and height.What BMI range is considered 'healthy weight'?
18.5 to 24.9Underweight BMI
BMI less than 18.5What is a limitation of BMI?
It does not account for lean body mass versus fat mass.Obese BMI
BMI of 30 or higherBody Composition
The relative amounts of lean body mass and fat mass in the body.What is lean body mass?
Body mass excluding fat; includes muscle, bone, organs, and water.Fat Body Mass
The total mass of adipose (fat) tissue in the body.What is the ideal fat body mass percentage for males?
About 2–24% of body massWhat is the ideal fat body mass percentage for females?
About 10–30% of body massVisceral Fat
Fat stored around the organs inside the abdominal cavity.What is central obesity?
Excess fat around the midsection, associated with higher visceral fat.Subcutaneous Fat
Fat stored under the skin but above the muscle; 'pinchable' fat.What body shape is associated with higher visceral fat?
Apple-shaped (central obesity)What is the significance of pear-shaped fat distribution?
More subcutaneous fat, lower central obesity, and lower chronic disease risk.Waist Circumference
A simple measure of central obesity using a tape measure around the waist.What waist circumference is considered high risk for women?
Above 35 inchesWhat waist circumference is considered high risk for men?
Above 40 inchesSkin Fold Test
Uses calipers to measure the thickness of subcutaneous fat at various body sites.What is a limitation of the skin fold test?
Accuracy depends on the skill of the person performing the test.Bioelectrical Impedance
Measures body composition by sending a low-level electrical current through the body.What factors can affect the accuracy of bioelectrical impedance?
Hydration status, recent food intake, exercise, and alcohol consumption.Underwater Weighing
Measures body composition by comparing body weight in and out of water.What is a con of underwater weighing?
Requires specialized equipment and comfort in water.Air Displacement Pod
Assesses body composition by measuring air displacement in a sealed chamber.Dual X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA)
Uses low-level x-rays to differentiate between bone, lean tissue, and fat.What is a major advantage of DXA?
Provides accurate body composition and bone density measurements.Why is combining BMI and waist circumference useful?
Together, they provide a better assessment of disease risk than either alone.