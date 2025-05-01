Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for calculating BMI? BMI = weight (kg) / [height (m)]²

Body Mass Index (BMI) A common, inexpensive tool for assessing weight-related health risk using weight and height.

What BMI range is considered 'healthy weight'? 18.5 to 24.9

Underweight BMI BMI less than 18.5

What is a limitation of BMI? It does not account for lean body mass versus fat mass.

Obese BMI BMI of 30 or higher