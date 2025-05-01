Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam

Assessing Weight Related Health Risk exam
  • What is the formula for calculating BMI?
    BMI = weight (kg) / [height (m)]²
  • Body Mass Index (BMI)
    A common, inexpensive tool for assessing weight-related health risk using weight and height.
  • What BMI range is considered 'healthy weight'?
    18.5 to 24.9
  • Underweight BMI
    BMI less than 18.5
  • What is a limitation of BMI?
    It does not account for lean body mass versus fat mass.
  • Obese BMI
    BMI of 30 or higher
  • Body Composition
    The relative amounts of lean body mass and fat mass in the body.
  • What is lean body mass?
    Body mass excluding fat; includes muscle, bone, organs, and water.
  • Fat Body Mass
    The total mass of adipose (fat) tissue in the body.
  • What is the ideal fat body mass percentage for males?
    About 2–24% of body mass
  • What is the ideal fat body mass percentage for females?
    About 10–30% of body mass
  • Visceral Fat
    Fat stored around the organs inside the abdominal cavity.
  • What is central obesity?
    Excess fat around the midsection, associated with higher visceral fat.
  • Subcutaneous Fat
    Fat stored under the skin but above the muscle; 'pinchable' fat.
  • What body shape is associated with higher visceral fat?
    Apple-shaped (central obesity)
  • What is the significance of pear-shaped fat distribution?
    More subcutaneous fat, lower central obesity, and lower chronic disease risk.
  • Waist Circumference
    A simple measure of central obesity using a tape measure around the waist.
  • What waist circumference is considered high risk for women?
    Above 35 inches
  • What waist circumference is considered high risk for men?
    Above 40 inches
  • Skin Fold Test
    Uses calipers to measure the thickness of subcutaneous fat at various body sites.
  • What is a limitation of the skin fold test?
    Accuracy depends on the skill of the person performing the test.
  • Bioelectrical Impedance
    Measures body composition by sending a low-level electrical current through the body.
  • What factors can affect the accuracy of bioelectrical impedance?
    Hydration status, recent food intake, exercise, and alcohol consumption.
  • Underwater Weighing
    Measures body composition by comparing body weight in and out of water.
  • What is a con of underwater weighing?
    Requires specialized equipment and comfort in water.
  • Air Displacement Pod
    Assesses body composition by measuring air displacement in a sealed chamber.
  • Dual X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA)
    Uses low-level x-rays to differentiate between bone, lean tissue, and fat.
  • What is a major advantage of DXA?
    Provides accurate body composition and bone density measurements.
  • Why is combining BMI and waist circumference useful?
    Together, they provide a better assessment of disease risk than either alone.