Blood Glucose Regulation exam Flashcards

What is hyperglycemia? A condition where blood glucose levels are too high.

Insulin A hormone that decreases blood glucose by promoting glucose uptake and glycogenesis.

What does hypoglycemia mean? It means blood glucose levels are too low.

Glucagon A hormone that increases blood glucose by stimulating glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis.

What organ secretes insulin? The pancreas.

Glycogenesis The process of generating glycogen from glucose for storage.