Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Blood Glucose Regulation exam Flashcards

Blood Glucose Regulation exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • What is hyperglycemia?
    A condition where blood glucose levels are too high.
  • Insulin
    A hormone that decreases blood glucose by promoting glucose uptake and glycogenesis.
  • What does hypoglycemia mean?
    It means blood glucose levels are too low.
  • Glucagon
    A hormone that increases blood glucose by stimulating glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis.
  • What organ secretes insulin?
    The pancreas.
  • Glycogenesis
    The process of generating glycogen from glucose for storage.
  • What is the main effect of insulin after a carbohydrate-rich meal?
    It lowers blood glucose by promoting glucose uptake and storage.
  • Glycogenolysis
    The breakdown of glycogen into glucose.
  • What triggers glucagon secretion?
    Low blood glucose, such as during fasting or between meals.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    The generation of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources.
  • What is the effect of glucagon on the liver?
    It stimulates glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis to increase blood glucose.
  • Lipogenesis
    The process of generating lipids (fats) from excess glucose.
  • What happens if blood glucose is not regulated?
    It can lead to serious health issues like organ damage or loss of consciousness.
  • Lipolysis
    The breakdown of lipids (fats) to release energy.
  • Which hormone stimulates lipogenesis?
    Insulin.
  • What are symptoms of hypoglycemia?
    Dizziness, confusion, and potentially loss of consciousness.
  • Which hormone stimulates lipolysis?
    Glucagon.
  • What is the storage form of glucose in the body?
    Glycogen.
  • How does insulin affect glucose transporters?
    It stimulates their expression on cell membranes, increasing glucose uptake.
  • What other hormones can increase blood glucose besides glucagon?
    Epinephrine, norepinephrine, cortisol, and growth hormone.
  • What is the main goal of blood glucose regulation?
    To maintain blood glucose within a narrow, healthy range.
  • What is the effect of insulin on skeletal muscle?
    It promotes glucose uptake and glycogenesis.
  • What is the effect of glucagon during fasting?
    It increases blood glucose by stimulating glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis.
  • What can cause hyperglycemia?
    Excessive carbohydrate intake or insufficient insulin action.
  • What is the role of the pancreas in blood glucose regulation?
    It secretes insulin and glucagon to regulate blood glucose.
  • How does physical activity affect blood glucose?
    It helps maintain blood glucose balance.
  • What is the consequence of chronic hyperglycemia?
    It can cause dehydration, organ damage, and skin infections.
  • What is the primary energy source for the brain?
    Glucose.
  • How does glucagon help during low blood glucose?
    It stimulates the liver to release glucose into the blood.