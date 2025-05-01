Carbohydrate Digestion exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Where does carbohydrate digestion begin? In the mouth, with the enzyme salivary amylase.

Salivary amylase An enzyme in saliva that begins the chemical breakdown of starch into maltose.

What happens to carbohydrate digestion in the stomach? It temporarily stops because salivary amylase is inactivated by stomach acid.

Pancreatic amylase An enzyme produced by the pancreas that continues starch digestion in the small intestine.

What is the main site of carbohydrate digestion and absorption? The small intestine.

Enterocytes Cells lining the small intestine that produce enzymes for final carbohydrate digestion.