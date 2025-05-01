Carbohydrate Digestion exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Carbohydrate Digestion exam
  • Where does carbohydrate digestion begin?
    In the mouth, with the enzyme salivary amylase.
  • Salivary amylase
    An enzyme in saliva that begins the chemical breakdown of starch into maltose.
  • What happens to carbohydrate digestion in the stomach?
    It temporarily stops because salivary amylase is inactivated by stomach acid.
  • Pancreatic amylase
    An enzyme produced by the pancreas that continues starch digestion in the small intestine.
  • What is the main site of carbohydrate digestion and absorption?
    The small intestine.
  • Enterocytes
    Cells lining the small intestine that produce enzymes for final carbohydrate digestion.
  • Which enzymes break down disaccharides in the small intestine?
    Sucrase, lactase, and maltase.
  • What are the end products of carbohydrate digestion?
    Monosaccharides: glucose, fructose, and galactose.
  • How are monosaccharides absorbed?
    They are absorbed into the bloodstream from the small intestine.
  • What happens to fructose and galactose after absorption?
    They are converted to glucose in the liver.
  • Glycogenesis
    The process of converting excess glucose into glycogen for storage.
  • Glycogenolysis
    The breakdown of glycogen to release glucose.
  • Where is glycogen stored in the body?
    In the liver and skeletal muscles.
  • How does the liver use its glycogen stores?
    It releases glucose into the bloodstream for use by the whole body.
  • How do skeletal muscles use their glycogen stores?
    They use glycogen only for their own energy needs during muscle contraction.
  • What happens to excess glucose after glycogen stores are full?
    It is converted to fat and stored in adipose tissue.
  • Lactose intolerance
    A condition caused by insufficient lactase, leading to difficulty digesting lactose.
  • What symptoms are associated with lactose intolerance?
    Gas, bloating, discomfort, and diarrhea.
  • How can lactose intolerance be managed?
    By limiting lactose intake, using lactose-free products, or taking lactase supplements.
  • Is lactose intolerance the same as a milk allergy?
    No, lactose intolerance is due to enzyme deficiency, while milk allergy is an immune response.
  • What happens to undigested carbohydrates (fiber)?
    They move to the large intestine, where some are fermented by bacteria and most are excreted.
  • Maltose
    A disaccharide made of two glucose molecules.
  • What is the primary goal of carbohydrate digestion?
    To break down complex carbohydrates into monosaccharides for absorption.
  • Sucrase
    An enzyme that breaks down sucrose into glucose and fructose.
  • Lactase
    An enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.
  • Maltase
    An enzyme that breaks down maltose into two glucose molecules.
  • What is glycogen?
    An animal-based polysaccharide made of glucose, used for energy storage.
  • What is the fate of monosaccharides after absorption?
    They travel to the liver via the bloodstream.
  • What is the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber?
    Soluble fiber can be fermented by bacteria in the large intestine; insoluble fiber is mostly excreted.
  • Why does carbohydrate digestion pause in the stomach?
    Because the acidic environment inactivates salivary amylase.