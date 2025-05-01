Skip to main content
Cardiovascular Disease exam Flashcards

Cardiovascular Disease exam
  • What does CVD stand for?
    Cardiovascular disease.
  • Atherosclerosis
    The buildup of fatty plaques in arteries, narrowing and hardening them.
  • What is the most common cause of death worldwide?
    Cardiovascular diseases.
  • Hypertension (HTN)
    Consistently high blood pressure.
  • What are two major risk conditions for CVD?
    Atherosclerosis and hypertension.
  • Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL)
    A lipoprotein that delivers cholesterol to cells; high levels are linked to plaque buildup.
  • What is LDL often called?
    Bad cholesterol.
  • High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
    A lipoprotein that removes excess cholesterol from tissues and returns it to the liver.
  • What is HDL often called?
    Good cholesterol.
  • Very Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
    A lipoprotein produced by the liver that delivers fatty acids to tissues and is a precursor to LDL.
  • What happens when LDL levels are too high?
    Cholesterol is deposited in arteries, leading to plaque formation and increased CVD risk.
  • What is the main function of HDL?
    To remove excess cholesterol from tissues and return it to the liver.
  • Name three modifiable risk factors for CVD.
    Obesity, smoking, and unhealthy diet.
  • What does VLDL become after delivering fatty acids?
    It develops into LDL.
  • What is a non-modifiable risk factor for CVD?
    Age or genetics.
  • How does HDL help prevent atherosclerosis?
    By removing cholesterol from plaques and tissues.
  • What is the role of the liver in lipid metabolism?
    It produces lipoproteins like VLDL, LDL, and HDL.
  • What is the effect of too little HDL in the blood?
    Increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • Plaque
    A fatty deposit that builds up in arteries, characteristic of atherosclerosis.
  • What is the relationship between VLDL and LDL?
    VLDL is a precursor that develops into LDL after delivering fatty acids.
  • How does hypertension contribute to CVD?
    It increases the risk of heart and blood vessel problems.
  • What is the function of LDL in normal amounts?
    Delivers cholesterol to cells and returns to the liver for decomposition.
  • What is the significance of protein content in lipoproteins?
    It determines their density: VLDL (very low), LDL (low), HDL (high).
  • What can excess alcohol consumption lead to?
    It is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
  • How does HDL remove cholesterol from the body?
    By returning it to the liver, which uses it to make bile excreted in stools.
  • What is the impact of obesity on CVD risk?
    Obesity increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
  • What is the main takeaway regarding lipoproteins and CVD risk?
    Too much VLDL/LDL or too little HDL increases CVD risk.
  • Stroke
    A type of cardiovascular disease involving interrupted blood flow to the brain.
  • What does the 'L' in LDL remind you of?
    Lousy, because high LDL is bad for health.
  • What does the 'H' in HDL remind you of?
    Healthy, because high HDL is good for health.