Cardiovascular Disease exam Flashcards

What does CVD stand for? Cardiovascular disease.

Atherosclerosis The buildup of fatty plaques in arteries, narrowing and hardening them.

What is the most common cause of death worldwide? Cardiovascular diseases.

Hypertension (HTN) Consistently high blood pressure.

What are two major risk conditions for CVD? Atherosclerosis and hypertension.

Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) A lipoprotein that delivers cholesterol to cells; high levels are linked to plaque buildup.