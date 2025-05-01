Cardiovascular Disease exam Flashcards
Cardiovascular Disease exam
What does CVD stand for?
Cardiovascular disease.Atherosclerosis
The buildup of fatty plaques in arteries, narrowing and hardening them.What is the most common cause of death worldwide?
Cardiovascular diseases.Hypertension (HTN)
Consistently high blood pressure.What are two major risk conditions for CVD?
Atherosclerosis and hypertension.Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL)
A lipoprotein that delivers cholesterol to cells; high levels are linked to plaque buildup.What is LDL often called?
Bad cholesterol.High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
A lipoprotein that removes excess cholesterol from tissues and returns it to the liver.What is HDL often called?
Good cholesterol.Very Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
A lipoprotein produced by the liver that delivers fatty acids to tissues and is a precursor to LDL.What happens when LDL levels are too high?
Cholesterol is deposited in arteries, leading to plaque formation and increased CVD risk.What is the main function of HDL?
To remove excess cholesterol from tissues and return it to the liver.Name three modifiable risk factors for CVD.
Obesity, smoking, and unhealthy diet.What does VLDL become after delivering fatty acids?
It develops into LDL.What is a non-modifiable risk factor for CVD?
Age or genetics.How does HDL help prevent atherosclerosis?
By removing cholesterol from plaques and tissues.What is the role of the liver in lipid metabolism?
It produces lipoproteins like VLDL, LDL, and HDL.What is the effect of too little HDL in the blood?
Increased risk of cardiovascular disease.Plaque
A fatty deposit that builds up in arteries, characteristic of atherosclerosis.What is the relationship between VLDL and LDL?
VLDL is a precursor that develops into LDL after delivering fatty acids.How does hypertension contribute to CVD?
It increases the risk of heart and blood vessel problems.What is the function of LDL in normal amounts?
Delivers cholesterol to cells and returns to the liver for decomposition.What is the significance of protein content in lipoproteins?
It determines their density: VLDL (very low), LDL (low), HDL (high).What can excess alcohol consumption lead to?
It is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.How does HDL remove cholesterol from the body?
By returning it to the liver, which uses it to make bile excreted in stools.What is the impact of obesity on CVD risk?
Obesity increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.What is the main takeaway regarding lipoproteins and CVD risk?
Too much VLDL/LDL or too little HDL increases CVD risk.Stroke
A type of cardiovascular disease involving interrupted blood flow to the brain.What does the 'L' in LDL remind you of?
Lousy, because high LDL is bad for health.What does the 'H' in HDL remind you of?
Healthy, because high HDL is good for health.