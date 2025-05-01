Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dietary Guidelines for Americans exam Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Americans exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • What are the four main recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?
    1) Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage, 2) Customize nutrient-dense food and beverage choices, 3) Meet food group needs with nutrient-dense foods within caloric limits, 4) Limit foods and beverages high in added sugars, saturated fats, sodium, and alcohol.
  • Nutrient-dense foods
    Foods that provide vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories.
  • What is MyPlate?
    A visual guide created by the USDA to illustrate the proportions of different food groups for a balanced diet.
  • Serving size
    The amount of food listed on a product's Nutrition Facts label, representing what people typically eat or drink, not a recommended amount.
  • What is the recommended limit for added sugars according to the DGAs?
    Less than 10% of total daily calories.
  • Portion size
    The amount of food you choose to eat at one time, which may be more or less than a serving size.
  • How much sodium should adults consume per day according to the DGAs?
    Less than 2,300 milligrams per day.
  • Proportionality (in MyPlate)
    The concept of eating food groups in the right proportions relative to each other for a balanced diet.
  • What is the recommended daily intake of fruits according to MyPlate?
    1.5 cups of fruit daily.
  • What does 'customize and enjoy nutrient-dense foods' mean in the DGAs?
    Adapting healthy food choices to fit personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget.
  • What is the recommended daily intake of vegetables according to MyPlate?
    2.5 cups of vegetables daily.
  • Lean protein
    Protein sources low in saturated fat, such as fish, poultry, beans, and plant-based proteins.
  • What is the recommended daily intake of grains according to MyPlate?
    6 servings or 3 ounces of grains daily, with at least half being whole grains.
  • Why is it important to limit saturated fat intake?
    To reduce the risk of heart disease; DGAs recommend less than 10% of total calories from saturated fat.
  • What is the recommended daily intake of dairy according to MyPlate?
    3 cups of dairy or calcium-rich foods daily.
  • How does MyPlate recommend dividing your plate?
    Half fruits and vegetables, with the other half split between grains and protein, plus a serving of dairy.
  • What is the difference between serving size and portion size?
    Serving size is a standardized amount listed on labels; portion size is the amount you actually eat.
  • What is the recommended daily intake of protein according to MyPlate?
    5.5 ounces of protein foods daily.
  • Why should half of your grains be whole grains?
    Whole grains provide more fiber, vitamins, and minerals than refined grains.
  • How can you estimate a 3-ounce serving of meat?
    It's about the size of the palm of your hand or a deck of playing cards.
  • What is the DGA recommendation for alcohol consumption?
    If consumed, limit to 2 drinks or fewer per day for men, 1 drink or fewer per day for women, and none during pregnancy.
  • USDA Food Patterns
    Recommended amounts of different food groups to create a healthful diet, based on the DGAs.
  • What is the purpose of MyPlate.gov?
    To provide personalized dietary recommendations based on age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.
  • How can you estimate a 1-cup serving of vegetables or pasta?
    A small fist is roughly equal to 1 cup.
  • Why is it important to be aware of portion sizes when eating out?
    Restaurant portions are often larger and higher in saturated fat and sodium than recommended.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
    Specific nutrient recommendations that help inform the DGAs.
  • What is the main focus of the DGAs for infants 0-6 months?
    Exclusive consumption of human milk or infant formula.
  • How can you estimate a tablespoon of food?
    The pad of your thumb is about the size of a tablespoon.
  • Why is it important to measure foods when learning about portion sizes?
    Measuring helps develop an accurate sense of appropriate portion sizes for healthy eating.