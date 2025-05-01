Dietary Guidelines for Americans exam Flashcards

What are the four main recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?
1) Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage, 2) Customize nutrient-dense food and beverage choices, 3) Meet food group needs with nutrient-dense foods within caloric limits, 4) Limit foods and beverages high in added sugars, saturated fats, sodium, and alcohol.
Nutrient-dense foods
Foods that provide vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories.
What is MyPlate?
A visual guide created by the USDA to illustrate the proportions of different food groups for a balanced diet.
Serving size
The amount of food listed on a product's Nutrition Facts label, representing what people typically eat or drink, not a recommended amount.
What is the recommended limit for added sugars according to the DGAs?
Less than 10% of total daily calories.
Portion size
The amount of food you choose to eat at one time, which may be more or less than a serving size.
How much sodium should adults consume per day according to the DGAs?
Less than 2,300 milligrams per day.
Proportionality (in MyPlate)
The concept of eating food groups in the right proportions relative to each other for a balanced diet.
What is the recommended daily intake of fruits according to MyPlate?
1.5 cups of fruit daily.
What does 'customize and enjoy nutrient-dense foods' mean in the DGAs?
Adapting healthy food choices to fit personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget.
What is the recommended daily intake of vegetables according to MyPlate?
2.5 cups of vegetables daily.
Lean protein
Protein sources low in saturated fat, such as fish, poultry, beans, and plant-based proteins.
What is the recommended daily intake of grains according to MyPlate?
6 servings or 3 ounces of grains daily, with at least half being whole grains.
Why is it important to limit saturated fat intake?
To reduce the risk of heart disease; DGAs recommend less than 10% of total calories from saturated fat.
What is the recommended daily intake of dairy according to MyPlate?
3 cups of dairy or calcium-rich foods daily.
How does MyPlate recommend dividing your plate?
Half fruits and vegetables, with the other half split between grains and protein, plus a serving of dairy.
What is the difference between serving size and portion size?
Serving size is a standardized amount listed on labels; portion size is the amount you actually eat.
What is the recommended daily intake of protein according to MyPlate?
5.5 ounces of protein foods daily.
Why should half of your grains be whole grains?
Whole grains provide more fiber, vitamins, and minerals than refined grains.
How can you estimate a 3-ounce serving of meat?
It's about the size of the palm of your hand or a deck of playing cards.
What is the DGA recommendation for alcohol consumption?
If consumed, limit to 2 drinks or fewer per day for men, 1 drink or fewer per day for women, and none during pregnancy.
USDA Food Patterns
Recommended amounts of different food groups to create a healthful diet, based on the DGAs.
What is the purpose of MyPlate.gov?
To provide personalized dietary recommendations based on age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.
How can you estimate a 1-cup serving of vegetables or pasta?
A small fist is roughly equal to 1 cup.
Why is it important to be aware of portion sizes when eating out?
Restaurant portions are often larger and higher in saturated fat and sodium than recommended.
Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
Specific nutrient recommendations that help inform the DGAs.
What is the main focus of the DGAs for infants 0-6 months?
Exclusive consumption of human milk or infant formula.
How can you estimate a tablespoon of food?
The pad of your thumb is about the size of a tablespoon.
Why is it important to measure foods when learning about portion sizes?
Measuring helps develop an accurate sense of appropriate portion sizes for healthy eating.