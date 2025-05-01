Dietary Guidelines for Americans exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)? 1) Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage, 2) Customize nutrient-dense food and beverage choices, 3) Meet food group needs with nutrient-dense foods within caloric limits, 4) Limit foods and beverages high in added sugars, saturated fats, sodium, and alcohol.

Nutrient-dense foods Foods that provide vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories.

What is MyPlate? A visual guide created by the USDA to illustrate the proportions of different food groups for a balanced diet.

Serving size The amount of food listed on a product's Nutrition Facts label, representing what people typically eat or drink, not a recommended amount.

What is the recommended limit for added sugars according to the DGAs? Less than 10% of total daily calories.

Portion size The amount of food you choose to eat at one time, which may be more or less than a serving size.