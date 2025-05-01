Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates exam Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates exam
What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates in adults?
130 grams per day.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for carbohydrates
45-65% of total daily calories should come from carbohydrates.Why is the RDA for carbohydrates set at 130 grams per day?
It is based on the minimum amount of glucose needed to support adequate brain function.Nutrient dense carbohydrates
Carbohydrates that provide many nutrients with relatively few calories.What is the recommended daily fiber intake for women?
25 grams per day.Added sugars
Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners added to foods during processing or preparation.What percentage of total energy intake should come from added sugars?
Less than 10%.Whole grain
A grain that contains all parts of the original kernel and is a good source of fiber and nutrients.What is the recommended daily fiber intake for men?
38 grams per day.Why should fiber intake be increased gradually?
To allow the body time to adjust and avoid digestive discomfort.High fructose corn syrup (HFCS)
A synthetic added sugar commonly found in processed foods and sugary beverages.What is the maximum recommended daily fiber intake?
Less than 50 grams per day.How many kilocalories does 1 gram of carbohydrate provide?
4 kilocalories.What are some health risks associated with excessive added sugar intake?
Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.Fiber-rich foods
Foods high in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds.What is the recommended fiber intake per 1,000 kilocalories consumed?
14 grams of fiber per 1,000 kilocalories.Why is it important to drink water with a high-fiber diet?
Fiber absorbs water and can dehydrate you if fluid intake is insufficient.Refined carbohydrates
Carbohydrates that have been processed and stripped of fiber and nutrients.What is the main reason carbohydrates are falsely considered fattening?
Overconsumption of calories, not carbohydrates themselves, leads to weight gain.Unprocessed carbohydrates
Carbohydrates that are minimally altered and contain little or no added sugar.How can you monitor your fiber intake?
By checking nutrition labels for fiber content per serving.What is a key strategy to limit added sugar intake?
Avoid foods where added sugars are listed among the first three ingredients.What is the health benefit of consuming adequate fiber?
Supports digestive health and may enhance weight loss.Natural sugars
Sugars naturally present in foods like fruits and vegetables.What is the main difference between added and natural sugars?
Added sugars are introduced during processing; natural sugars occur naturally in foods.Why do active individuals need more than the RDA for carbohydrates?
They require additional carbohydrates to support increased energy expenditure.What is a common source of added sugars in the diet?
Highly processed foods and sugary beverages.What is the role of carbohydrates in the body?
Provide energy, especially for the brain and muscles.What is the potential risk of consuming too much fiber?
Can cause health issues such as dehydration and digestive discomfort.