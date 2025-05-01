Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates exam
  • What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates in adults?
    130 grams per day.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for carbohydrates
    45-65% of total daily calories should come from carbohydrates.
  • Why is the RDA for carbohydrates set at 130 grams per day?
    It is based on the minimum amount of glucose needed to support adequate brain function.
  • Nutrient dense carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates that provide many nutrients with relatively few calories.
  • What is the recommended daily fiber intake for women?
    25 grams per day.
  • Added sugars
    Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners added to foods during processing or preparation.
  • What percentage of total energy intake should come from added sugars?
    Less than 10%.
  • Whole grain
    A grain that contains all parts of the original kernel and is a good source of fiber and nutrients.
  • What is the recommended daily fiber intake for men?
    38 grams per day.
  • Why should fiber intake be increased gradually?
    To allow the body time to adjust and avoid digestive discomfort.
  • High fructose corn syrup (HFCS)
    A synthetic added sugar commonly found in processed foods and sugary beverages.
  • What is the maximum recommended daily fiber intake?
    Less than 50 grams per day.
  • How many kilocalories does 1 gram of carbohydrate provide?
    4 kilocalories.
  • What are some health risks associated with excessive added sugar intake?
    Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.
  • Fiber-rich foods
    Foods high in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds.
  • What is the recommended fiber intake per 1,000 kilocalories consumed?
    14 grams of fiber per 1,000 kilocalories.
  • Why is it important to drink water with a high-fiber diet?
    Fiber absorbs water and can dehydrate you if fluid intake is insufficient.
  • Refined carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates that have been processed and stripped of fiber and nutrients.
  • What is the main reason carbohydrates are falsely considered fattening?
    Overconsumption of calories, not carbohydrates themselves, leads to weight gain.
  • Unprocessed carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates that are minimally altered and contain little or no added sugar.
  • How can you monitor your fiber intake?
    By checking nutrition labels for fiber content per serving.
  • What is a key strategy to limit added sugar intake?
    Avoid foods where added sugars are listed among the first three ingredients.
  • What is the health benefit of consuming adequate fiber?
    Supports digestive health and may enhance weight loss.
  • Natural sugars
    Sugars naturally present in foods like fruits and vegetables.
  • What is the main difference between added and natural sugars?
    Added sugars are introduced during processing; natural sugars occur naturally in foods.
  • Why do active individuals need more than the RDA for carbohydrates?
    They require additional carbohydrates to support increased energy expenditure.
  • What is a common source of added sugars in the diet?
    Highly processed foods and sugary beverages.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in the body?
    Provide energy, especially for the brain and muscles.
  • What is the potential risk of consuming too much fiber?
    Can cause health issues such as dehydration and digestive discomfort.