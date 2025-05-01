Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates in adults? 130 grams per day.

Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for carbohydrates 45-65% of total daily calories should come from carbohydrates.

Why is the RDA for carbohydrates set at 130 grams per day? It is based on the minimum amount of glucose needed to support adequate brain function.

Nutrient dense carbohydrates Carbohydrates that provide many nutrients with relatively few calories.

What is the recommended daily fiber intake for women? 25 grams per day.

Added sugars Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners added to foods during processing or preparation.