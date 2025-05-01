Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids exam Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Lipids exam
  • What are visible fats?
    Fats that are easily seen in foods, like butter, oil, and bacon.
  • Hidden fats
    Fats not easily seen, often found in processed or prepared foods.
  • AMDR for fat
    20-35% of daily energy intake should come from fats.
  • Why should saturated fat intake be limited?
    Because excess intake is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.
  • Trans fats
    Unhealthy fats that should be avoided due to their strong link to heart disease.
  • What is the recommended limit for saturated fat intake?
    Less than 10% of total daily energy intake.
  • Dietary cholesterol
    Not essential in the diet; the liver can synthesize all needed cholesterol.
  • Why is dietary cholesterol limited to less than 300 mg/day?
    As a precaution, since foods high in cholesterol are often high in saturated fats.
  • What are fat replacers?
    Ingredients that mimic fat's texture and function to reduce fat and calories in foods.
  • Fat blockers
    Substances that inhibit fat absorption, leading to excretion of unabsorbed fat.
  • What is a risk of long-term fat blocker use?
    Potential malnutrition due to reduced absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.
  • Alpha-linolenic acid
    An essential omega-3 fatty acid needed in the diet.
  • What is the minimum recommended intake for linoleic acid in adults?
    11-14 grams per day.
  • How can you reduce saturated fat intake?
    Replace solid fats like butter with liquid oils such as olive oil.
  • What foods are good sources of unsaturated fats?
    Nuts, seeds, fish, and plant-based oils.
  • Why should you pay attention to nutrition labels for fat content?
    To ensure you follow dietary guidelines and avoid excess hidden fats.
  • What is the main function of fat replacers in food?
    To lower fat and calorie content while maintaining texture.
  • What is a potential side effect of fat blockers?
    Digestive issues and decreased absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • What is the best approach for weight management?
    A balanced diet and increased physical activity.
  • What are the three types of fat replacers?
    Carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and fat-based (chemically modified) replacers.
  • Why are hidden fats a concern in the American diet?
    They account for most fat intake and are often overlooked.
  • What is the minimum recommended intake for alpha-linolenic acid in adults?
    1.1-1.3 grams per day.
  • What is the role of essential fatty acids?
    They are required for health and must be obtained from the diet.
  • Why should trans fats be avoided?
    They greatly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
  • What is a visible sign of fat in food?
    Shiny greasiness or white fatty sections, as seen in bacon.
  • How do fat replacers contribute to weight loss?
    By reducing calorie intake, but only minimally and best used short-term.
  • What is a hidden source of fat in restaurant pancakes?
    Butter, eggs, and milk in the batter.
  • What should you prioritize for effective weight management?
    Balanced diet and regular exercise over reliance on fat replacers/blockers.
  • What is the main dietary guideline for lipid consumption?
    Limit saturated and trans fats, replace with unsaturated fats, and consume essential fatty acids.