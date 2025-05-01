Dietary Guidelines for Lipids exam Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids exam
What are visible fats?
Fats that are easily seen in foods, like butter, oil, and bacon.Hidden fats
Fats not easily seen, often found in processed or prepared foods.AMDR for fat
20-35% of daily energy intake should come from fats.Why should saturated fat intake be limited?
Because excess intake is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.Trans fats
Unhealthy fats that should be avoided due to their strong link to heart disease.What is the recommended limit for saturated fat intake?
Less than 10% of total daily energy intake.Dietary cholesterol
Not essential in the diet; the liver can synthesize all needed cholesterol.Why is dietary cholesterol limited to less than 300 mg/day?
As a precaution, since foods high in cholesterol are often high in saturated fats.What are fat replacers?
Ingredients that mimic fat's texture and function to reduce fat and calories in foods.Fat blockers
Substances that inhibit fat absorption, leading to excretion of unabsorbed fat.What is a risk of long-term fat blocker use?
Potential malnutrition due to reduced absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.Alpha-linolenic acid
An essential omega-3 fatty acid needed in the diet.What is the minimum recommended intake for linoleic acid in adults?
11-14 grams per day.How can you reduce saturated fat intake?
Replace solid fats like butter with liquid oils such as olive oil.What foods are good sources of unsaturated fats?
Nuts, seeds, fish, and plant-based oils.Why should you pay attention to nutrition labels for fat content?
To ensure you follow dietary guidelines and avoid excess hidden fats.What is the main function of fat replacers in food?
To lower fat and calorie content while maintaining texture.What is a potential side effect of fat blockers?
Digestive issues and decreased absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K.What is the best approach for weight management?
A balanced diet and increased physical activity.What are the three types of fat replacers?
Carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and fat-based (chemically modified) replacers.Why are hidden fats a concern in the American diet?
They account for most fat intake and are often overlooked.What is the minimum recommended intake for alpha-linolenic acid in adults?
1.1-1.3 grams per day.What is the role of essential fatty acids?
They are required for health and must be obtained from the diet.Why should trans fats be avoided?
They greatly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.What is a visible sign of fat in food?
Shiny greasiness or white fatty sections, as seen in bacon.How do fat replacers contribute to weight loss?
By reducing calorie intake, but only minimally and best used short-term.What is a hidden source of fat in restaurant pancakes?
Butter, eggs, and milk in the batter.What should you prioritize for effective weight management?
Balanced diet and regular exercise over reliance on fat replacers/blockers.What is the main dietary guideline for lipid consumption?
Limit saturated and trans fats, replace with unsaturated fats, and consume essential fatty acids.