Dietary Guidelines for Lipids exam Flashcards

What are visible fats? Fats that are easily seen in foods, like butter, oil, and bacon.

Hidden fats Fats not easily seen, often found in processed or prepared foods.

AMDR for fat 20-35% of daily energy intake should come from fats.

Why should saturated fat intake be limited? Because excess intake is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Trans fats Unhealthy fats that should be avoided due to their strong link to heart disease.

What is the recommended limit for saturated fat intake? Less than 10% of total daily energy intake.