Dietary Guidelines for Proteins exam Flashcards

What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein in adults? 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

Nitrogen balance A state where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, indicating adequate protein intake.

What groups of people may need more protein than the RDA? Physically active individuals, pregnant women, children, adolescents, older adults, vegetarians, and vegans.

Essential amino acids Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.

What is a limiting amino acid? The essential amino acid in shortest supply, limiting protein synthesis.

Nonessential amino acids Amino acids that the body can synthesize and do not need to be obtained from the diet.