Dietary Guidelines for Proteins exam Flashcards

  • What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein in adults?
    0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Nitrogen balance
    A state where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, indicating adequate protein intake.
  • What groups of people may need more protein than the RDA?
    Physically active individuals, pregnant women, children, adolescents, older adults, vegetarians, and vegans.
  • Essential amino acids
    Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.
  • What is a limiting amino acid?
    The essential amino acid in shortest supply, limiting protein synthesis.
  • Nonessential amino acids
    Amino acids that the body can synthesize and do not need to be obtained from the diet.
  • How is protein quality determined?
    By completeness (all essential amino acids present) and digestibility.
  • Complete protein
    A protein source that contains all nine essential amino acids in sufficient amounts.
  • What is mutual supplementation?
    Combining two or more incomplete protein sources to provide all essential amino acids.
  • Positive nitrogen balance
    A state where nitrogen intake exceeds excretion, common during growth, pregnancy, or muscle building.
  • What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein?
    10-35% of total daily calories from protein.
  • Conditionally essential amino acids
    Amino acids that are usually nonessential but become essential in certain conditions like illness or growth.
  • What is the main protein challenge for vegans?
    Obtaining enough vitamin B12, as it is mostly found in animal products.
  • Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS)
    A scoring system that evaluates protein quality based on amino acid content and digestibility.
  • What is negative nitrogen balance?
    A state where nitrogen excretion exceeds intake, indicating protein loss, often during illness or starvation.
  • Transamination
    The process of transferring an amino group to synthesize nonessential amino acids.
  • Why might vegetarians and vegans need to plan their diets carefully?
    To avoid nutrient deficiencies, especially vitamin B12 and some essential amino acids.
  • What are some high-quality plant-based protein sources?
    Soy, legumes, and some whole grains.
  • What is the significance of protein digestibility?
    More digestible proteins are higher quality and better utilized by the body.
  • What is an incomplete protein?
    A protein source lacking one or more essential amino acids.
  • Why is it unnecessary to mutually supplement proteins at every meal?
    Mutual supplementation can occur across meals throughout the day to meet amino acid needs.
  • What is the main source of nitrogen excretion in the body?
    Urea in the urine.
  • What is veganism?
    A dietary practice that excludes all animal-derived foods and products.
  • How can vegetarians and vegans obtain vitamin B12?
    Through fortified foods or supplements.
  • What is the role of protein supplements?
    They may help increase muscle mass and strength in athletes but should not replace a balanced diet.
  • Why should lean and less processed meats be prioritized?
    They contain less saturated fat, which is healthier.
  • What is the minimum protein intake for a 70 kg adult according to the RDA?
    56 grams per day.
  • Why are plant proteins sometimes less digestible?
    Plant proteins often contain fiber, which can interfere with protein digestion.
  • What is vegetarianism?
    A dietary practice focused on plant-based foods, excluding some or all animal products.
  • What is the maximum PDCAAS value and what does it indicate?
    100%, indicating the highest quality protein source.