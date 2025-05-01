Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins exam Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins exam
  • What does RDA stand for?
    Recommended Dietary Allowance.
  • Fat-soluble vitamins
    Vitamins that dissolve in fat and are stored in the body; include vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • Why should vitamin supplements be used cautiously?
    They can lead to toxicity, especially with fat-soluble vitamins, and should not replace a healthy diet.
  • Adequate Intake (AI)
    A recommended average daily nutrient intake level based on observed or experimentally determined estimates.
  • What is the main risk of overconsuming fat-soluble vitamins?
    Toxicity, since they are stored in the body and not easily excreted.
  • Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL)
    The maximum daily intake unlikely to cause harmful effects for most people.
  • How can you best meet your vitamin needs?
    By eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean dairy.
  • Micronutrients
    Nutrients required in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals.
  • What is a fortified food?
    A food to which nutrients have been added to increase its nutritional value.
  • Why should you limit processed and fortified foods?
    They may lack beneficial nutrients and contain added sugars or artificial additives.
  • Water-soluble vitamins
    Vitamins that dissolve in water and are not stored in the body; excess is excreted in urine.
  • How can you preserve vitamins in fruits and vegetables?
    Store in airtight containers, minimize cutting, cook with little water, and avoid boiling.
  • Who may benefit from vitamin supplements?
    Pregnant women, infants, vegans, lactose intolerant individuals, and people with certain diseases.
  • Vitamin B9 (Folate/Folic Acid)
    A vitamin important for pregnant women to prevent neural tube defects in the fetus.
  • What is the risk of boiling vegetables?
    It can cause significant loss of vitamin content due to heat and water exposure.
  • Why are water-soluble vitamin supplements often unnecessary?
    Excess amounts are excreted in urine, making supplementation often a waste of money.
  • Nutrient-dense foods
    Foods that provide a high amount of vitamins and minerals relative to their calorie content.
  • What is the main guideline for vitamin supplementation?
    Use only when dietary intake is insufficient, and preferably under professional guidance.
  • Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)
    A vitamin that vegans are at risk of being deficient in, as it is mainly found in animal products.
  • How does exposure to air, light, and heat affect vitamins?
    It can degrade vitamins, reducing their content and usability in foods.
  • Why is a varied diet important for vitamin intake?
    It helps ensure you get all the different vitamins your body needs.
  • What is the difference between RDA and AI?
    RDA is based on scientific evidence for most people; AI is used when there isn't enough evidence for an RDA.
  • Vitamin D deficiency risk group
    Lactose intolerant individuals, since they may avoid fortified dairy products.
  • What are signs of vitamin toxicity?
    Nausea, digestive issues, and harmful interactions with medications, especially with fat-soluble vitamins.
  • Why should you avoid cutting fruits and vegetables too early?
    To reduce exposure to air and preserve vitamin content.
  • Processed foods
    Foods that have been altered from their natural state and may contain fewer beneficial nutrients.
  • What cooking methods best preserve vitamins?
    Microwaving, steaming, or stir-frying with minimal water.
  • Who is at risk for vitamin deficiencies?
    People with restricted diets, allergies, or certain diseases.
  • Why is it unnecessary to memorize RDA and UL values?
    A balanced diet usually meets needs, and excess intake is rare without supplements.
  • What is the main function of dietary guidelines for vitamins?
    To help people consume adequate vitamins and avoid deficiency or toxicity.