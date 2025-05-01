Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What does RDA stand for? Recommended Dietary Allowance.

Fat-soluble vitamins Vitamins that dissolve in fat and are stored in the body; include vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Why should vitamin supplements be used cautiously? They can lead to toxicity, especially with fat-soluble vitamins, and should not replace a healthy diet.

Adequate Intake (AI) A recommended average daily nutrient intake level based on observed or experimentally determined estimates.

What is the main risk of overconsuming fat-soluble vitamins? Toxicity, since they are stored in the body and not easily excreted.

Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) The maximum daily intake unlikely to cause harmful effects for most people.