Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dietary Reference Intakes exam Flashcards

Dietary Reference Intakes exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
  • What does DRI stand for?
    Dietary Reference Intakes
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)
    The amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 97-98% of healthy individuals.
  • Who establishes the DRIs?
    The National Academy of Sciences.
  • Adequate Intake (AI)
    An estimated amount assumed to be sufficient when there is not enough evidence to set an RDA.
  • What is the purpose of DRIs?
    To provide guidelines for nutrient and energy consumption for optimal health.
  • Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL)
    The highest daily intake of a nutrient that is unlikely to pose health risks.
  • Estimated Average Requirement (EAR)
    The amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 50% of individuals in a group.
  • For whom are DRIs intended?
    Healthy individuals.
  • Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake (CDRR)
    A DRI value set for nutrients related to chronic disease risk, such as sodium and hypertension.
  • What does the EER estimate?
    The typical number of calories needed for an individual per day.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)
    The recommended percentage of calories from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to minimize chronic disease risk.
  • What factors are considered in EER calculations?
    Age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.
  • Why might an AI be set instead of an RDA?
    Because there is not enough scientific evidence to determine an exact RDA.
  • What is the AMDR for carbohydrates?
    45-65% of total daily calories.
  • What is the AMDR for fat?
    20-35% of total daily calories.
  • What is the AMDR for protein?
    10-35% of total daily calories.
  • How are DRIs applied over time?
    They are meant to be met on average over several days, not necessarily every day.
  • What is the main use of the EAR?
    For research and policy, not for individual recommendations.
  • What happens if intake exceeds the UL?
    There is an increased risk of toxicity or adverse health effects.
  • What is the CDRR for sodium?
    2,300 mg per day to reduce risk of hypertension.
  • Do DRIs vary by population?
    Yes, they differ by age, sex, pregnancy, and lactation status.
  • What does the RDA represent on the nutrient adequacy scale?
    The lower end of the adequacy range, covering almost all healthy individuals.
  • Why is the EER considered an estimate?
    Because individual calorie needs vary due to genetics and metabolism.
  • What is the main goal of the AMDR?
    To minimize the risk of chronic diseases by balancing macronutrient intake.
  • What is the difference between RDA and AI?
    RDA is based on strong evidence for 97-98% of people; AI is set when evidence is insufficient for an RDA.
  • What is the deficiency range?
    A level of nutrient intake below adequacy, increasing risk of deficiency symptoms.
  • What is the toxicity range?
    A level of nutrient intake above the UL, increasing risk of adverse effects.
  • How are DRIs presented?
    As specific tables with values for each nutrient and population group.
  • What is the main difference between DRIs for nutrients and for energy/macronutrients?
    Nutrient DRIs are minimums or maximums; energy/macronutrient DRIs are targets or ranges.
  • What is the purpose of the UL?
    To indicate the maximum safe intake level for a nutrient.