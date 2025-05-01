Dietary Reference Intakes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What does DRI stand for? Dietary Reference Intakes

Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) The amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 97-98% of healthy individuals.

Who establishes the DRIs? The National Academy of Sciences.

Adequate Intake (AI) An estimated amount assumed to be sufficient when there is not enough evidence to set an RDA.

What is the purpose of DRIs? To provide guidelines for nutrient and energy consumption for optimal health.

Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) The highest daily intake of a nutrient that is unlikely to pose health risks.