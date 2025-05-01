Digestion of Fats exam Flashcards
What is the main site of fat digestion in the human body?
The small intestine.Lingual lipase
An enzyme secreted by the tongue that begins fat digestion in the mouth.What is the function of bile in fat digestion?
Bile emulsifies large fat droplets into smaller ones, increasing their accessibility to digestive enzymes.Gastric lipase
An enzyme in the stomach that continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides.Pancreatic lipases
Enzymes secreted by the pancreas into the small intestine that break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.What are micelles?
Spherical phospholipid complexes that collect digested lipids and facilitate their absorption into enterocytes.Enterocytes
Cells lining the small intestine that absorb nutrients, including digested fats.What is the role of chylomicrons?
Chylomicrons transport dietary lipids from enterocytes through the lymphatic system into the bloodstream.Lipoproteins
Spherical complexes made of lipids and proteins that transport lipids in the lymph and blood.What is the function of lacteals in fat absorption?
Lacteals are specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that absorb chylomicrons.What happens to triglycerides inside enterocytes?
They are reassembled from free fatty acids and monoglycerides.Chylomicron formation
The process of packaging reassembled triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol into chylomicrons inside enterocytes.How do short-chain fatty acids and glycerol get absorbed?
They are absorbed directly into the bloodstream without being packaged into chylomicrons.Lipoprotein lipase (LPL)
An enzyme that breaks down triglycerides in chylomicrons, releasing free fatty acids for tissue uptake.What are the three primary fates of released fatty acids?
Used for energy, synthesized into other lipids, or stored as triglycerides in adipose tissue.Emulsification
The process by which bile breaks large fat droplets into smaller ones to aid digestion.What is the first step of lipid absorption in the small intestine?
Micelle formation from bile salts and digested lipids.Monoglyceride
A molecule consisting of glycerol attached to a single fatty acid.What is the fate of chylomicrons after entering the bloodstream?
They deliver dietary lipids to body cells and tissues.Triglyceride reassembly
The process of combining free fatty acids and monoglycerides into triglycerides inside enterocytes.What is the function of bile salts in micelle formation?
They combine with digested lipids to form micelles, aiding absorption.Adipose tissue
Body tissue where triglycerides are stored for later energy use.What is the difference between a micelle and a chylomicron?
Micelles facilitate absorption of lipids into enterocytes; chylomicrons transport lipids from enterocytes into the lymph and blood.How do hydrophobic lipids travel in aqueous environments?
They are transported in micelles and chylomicrons.What is the role of the lymphatic system in fat absorption?
It transports chylomicrons from the small intestine to the bloodstream.Phospholipid
A lipid containing a phosphate group, important in cell membranes and micelle structure.What happens to dietary lipids after absorption?
They are transported by chylomicrons, released as fatty acids, and used for energy, synthesis, or storage.What enzyme initiates fat digestion in the mouth?
Lingual lipase.What is the main function of lipases?
To break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.