Digestion of Fats exam Flashcards

Digestion of Fats exam
  • What is the main site of fat digestion in the human body?
    The small intestine.
  • Lingual lipase
    An enzyme secreted by the tongue that begins fat digestion in the mouth.
  • What is the function of bile in fat digestion?
    Bile emulsifies large fat droplets into smaller ones, increasing their accessibility to digestive enzymes.
  • Gastric lipase
    An enzyme in the stomach that continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides.
  • Pancreatic lipases
    Enzymes secreted by the pancreas into the small intestine that break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.
  • What are micelles?
    Spherical phospholipid complexes that collect digested lipids and facilitate their absorption into enterocytes.
  • Enterocytes
    Cells lining the small intestine that absorb nutrients, including digested fats.
  • What is the role of chylomicrons?
    Chylomicrons transport dietary lipids from enterocytes through the lymphatic system into the bloodstream.
  • Lipoproteins
    Spherical complexes made of lipids and proteins that transport lipids in the lymph and blood.
  • What is the function of lacteals in fat absorption?
    Lacteals are specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that absorb chylomicrons.
  • What happens to triglycerides inside enterocytes?
    They are reassembled from free fatty acids and monoglycerides.
  • Chylomicron formation
    The process of packaging reassembled triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol into chylomicrons inside enterocytes.
  • How do short-chain fatty acids and glycerol get absorbed?
    They are absorbed directly into the bloodstream without being packaged into chylomicrons.
  • Lipoprotein lipase (LPL)
    An enzyme that breaks down triglycerides in chylomicrons, releasing free fatty acids for tissue uptake.
  • What are the three primary fates of released fatty acids?
    Used for energy, synthesized into other lipids, or stored as triglycerides in adipose tissue.
  • Emulsification
    The process by which bile breaks large fat droplets into smaller ones to aid digestion.
  • What is the first step of lipid absorption in the small intestine?
    Micelle formation from bile salts and digested lipids.
  • Monoglyceride
    A molecule consisting of glycerol attached to a single fatty acid.
  • What is the fate of chylomicrons after entering the bloodstream?
    They deliver dietary lipids to body cells and tissues.
  • Triglyceride reassembly
    The process of combining free fatty acids and monoglycerides into triglycerides inside enterocytes.
  • What is the function of bile salts in micelle formation?
    They combine with digested lipids to form micelles, aiding absorption.
  • Adipose tissue
    Body tissue where triglycerides are stored for later energy use.
  • What is the difference between a micelle and a chylomicron?
    Micelles facilitate absorption of lipids into enterocytes; chylomicrons transport lipids from enterocytes into the lymph and blood.
  • How do hydrophobic lipids travel in aqueous environments?
    They are transported in micelles and chylomicrons.
  • What is the role of the lymphatic system in fat absorption?
    It transports chylomicrons from the small intestine to the bloodstream.
  • Phospholipid
    A lipid containing a phosphate group, important in cell membranes and micelle structure.
  • What happens to dietary lipids after absorption?
    They are transported by chylomicrons, released as fatty acids, and used for energy, synthesis, or storage.
  • What enzyme initiates fat digestion in the mouth?
    Lingual lipase.
  • What is the main function of lipases?
    To break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.