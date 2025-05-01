Digestion of Fats exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the main site of fat digestion in the human body? The small intestine.

Lingual lipase An enzyme secreted by the tongue that begins fat digestion in the mouth.

What is the function of bile in fat digestion? Bile emulsifies large fat droplets into smaller ones, increasing their accessibility to digestive enzymes.

Gastric lipase An enzyme in the stomach that continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides.

Pancreatic lipases Enzymes secreted by the pancreas into the small intestine that break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.

What are micelles? Spherical phospholipid complexes that collect digested lipids and facilitate their absorption into enterocytes.