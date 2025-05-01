Disorders of the Digestive System exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter? It separates the esophagus and stomach, preventing stomach contents from moving back up into the esophagus.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) A chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, causing heartburn and potential tissue damage.

What are common triggers for heartburn? Spicy foods, fatty foods, overeating, obesity, pregnancy, smoking, and diaphragm hernia.

Peptic Ulcer A sore in the stomach lining caused mainly by H. pylori infection or long-term use of NSAIDs.

What is the main cause of peptic ulcers? Infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria.

How does stress relate to peptic ulcers? Stress can complicate ulcers but is not a direct cause; H. pylori and NSAIDs are primary causes.