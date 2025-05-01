Skip to main content
Disorders of the Digestive System exam Flashcards

Disorders of the Digestive System exam
  • What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter?
    It separates the esophagus and stomach, preventing stomach contents from moving back up into the esophagus.
  • Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    A chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, causing heartburn and potential tissue damage.
  • What are common triggers for heartburn?
    Spicy foods, fatty foods, overeating, obesity, pregnancy, smoking, and diaphragm hernia.
  • Peptic Ulcer
    A sore in the stomach lining caused mainly by H. pylori infection or long-term use of NSAIDs.
  • What is the main cause of peptic ulcers?
    Infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria.
  • How does stress relate to peptic ulcers?
    Stress can complicate ulcers but is not a direct cause; H. pylori and NSAIDs are primary causes.
  • Celiac Disease
    An autoimmune disorder where gluten triggers immune damage to the villi of the small intestine, impairing nutrient absorption.
  • What is gluten?
    A protein found in wheat that gives bread its doughy texture.
  • What happens to the villi in celiac disease?
    The immune system attacks and damages the villi, reducing nutrient absorption.
  • Diarrhea
    A condition characterized by excess water in the stool, which can lead to dehydration if severe.
  • What is a major risk of severe diarrhea?
    Dehydration due to loss of water and electrolytes.
  • Constipation
    A condition where too much water is absorbed from the stool, making it hard, dry, and difficult to pass.
  • What can cause constipation?
    Slow movement of feces through the large intestine or excessive water absorption.
  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
    A chronic disorder marked by abdominal cramping, bloating, and alternating diarrhea and constipation, with no known single cause.
  • What are common triggers for IBS symptoms?
    Certain foods and stress can trigger IBS symptoms.
  • Colorectal Cancer
    Cancer of the colon or rectum, the third most common and deadly cancer type.
  • What are symptoms of colorectal cancer?
    Persistent changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, and abdominal pain.
  • What are risk factors for colorectal cancer?
    Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol consumption, and high red meat intake.
  • How does dietary fiber help prevent colorectal cancer?
    Fiber bulks up stool, speeds its passage, and supports a healthy gut microbiome, reducing cancer risk.
  • What is a colonoscopy?
    A procedure using a camera to examine the large intestine for abnormalities like polyps.
  • Polyp
    A small growth in the colon that can be precancerous and is often removed during colonoscopy.
  • What is the main concern with polyps in the colon?
    Some polyps can develop into colorectal cancer if not removed.
  • What is the role of the large intestine in water absorption?
    It absorbs water from the digestive contents, forming solid feces.
  • How does obesity contribute to digestive disorders?
    Obesity increases pressure on the stomach, raising the risk for GERD and colorectal cancer.
  • What is the difference between heartburn and GERD?
    Heartburn is occasional acid reflux; GERD is chronic, frequent reflux causing tissue damage.
  • What is the effect of NSAIDs on the stomach?
    Long-term NSAID use can damage the stomach lining and cause peptic ulcers.
  • Why is blood in the stool a warning sign?
    It may indicate colorectal cancer or other serious digestive disorders.
  • What is the function of villi in the small intestine?
    Villi increase surface area for nutrient absorption.
  • How does a healthy gut microbiome relate to cancer prevention?
    A healthy microbiome may help protect against colorectal cancer.