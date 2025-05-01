Eating Disorders exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is body image? Body image is the sum of thoughts, feelings, and perceptions about one's own body.

Disordered Eating A broad term for atypical and unhealthy eating behaviors that do not meet clinical criteria for an eating disorder.

What is body dysmorphia? A persistent, unhealthy preoccupation with perceived flaws in one's body.

Name three major eating disorders. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.

What is the difference between disordered eating and an eating disorder? Disordered eating refers to unhealthy behaviors without clinical diagnosis; eating disorders are clinically defined psychological conditions.

Anorexia Nervosa A severe calorie deficit caused by restrictive eating, leading to self-imposed starvation.