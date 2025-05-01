Skip to main content
Eating Disorders exam Flashcards

Eating Disorders exam
  • What is body image?
    Body image is the sum of thoughts, feelings, and perceptions about one's own body.
  • Disordered Eating
    A broad term for atypical and unhealthy eating behaviors that do not meet clinical criteria for an eating disorder.
  • What is body dysmorphia?
    A persistent, unhealthy preoccupation with perceived flaws in one's body.
  • Name three major eating disorders.
    Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.
  • What is the difference between disordered eating and an eating disorder?
    Disordered eating refers to unhealthy behaviors without clinical diagnosis; eating disorders are clinically defined psychological conditions.
  • Anorexia Nervosa
    A severe calorie deficit caused by restrictive eating, leading to self-imposed starvation.
  • What is the most common eating disorder in the United States?
    Binge eating disorder.
  • Bulimia Nervosa
    Repeated episodes of binging followed by purging to avoid weight gain.
  • What is binging?
    Eating a very large quantity of food in a short period of time.
  • What is purging?
    A compensatory behavior to avoid weight gain, such as self-induced vomiting, laxative use, or excessive exercise.
  • Binge Eating Disorder
    Repeated episodes of binging without purging.
  • What are some health risks of anorexia nervosa?
    Electrolyte imbalances, decreased pulse and body temp, muscle loss, osteoporosis, brittle hair/nails, amenorrhea, and lanugo.
  • What is lanugo?
    A layer of fine, soft hair that grows on the body in response to low body temperature from starvation.
  • Which eating disorder has the highest mortality rate?
    Anorexia nervosa.
  • What are common causes of eating disorders?
    Sociocultural pressures, psychological issues (depression, anxiety, OCD), and genetic predisposition.
  • What is amenorrhea?
    Loss of the menstrual cycle, often due to inadequate nutrition.
  • How does bulimia nervosa affect the body?
    Can cause damage to the GI tract, mouth, teeth, electrolyte imbalances, and constipation from laxative abuse.
  • What is the primary difference between bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder?
    Bulimia involves purging after binging; binge eating disorder does not involve purging.
  • Who is at higher risk for anorexia nervosa?
    Athletes in weight-class or aesthetic sports, and females, especially teens and young adults.
  • What is the role of college health centers in eating disorders?
    They are excellent resources for students struggling with disordered eating or eating disorders.
  • Why is early intervention important in eating disorders?
    Early treatment leads to better health outcomes and higher chances of recovery.
  • What is the prevalence of eating disorders in the U.S.?
    About 9% of Americans will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime.
  • What is the main focus of eating disorder treatment?
    Addressing underlying psychological issues with a multidisciplinary team.
  • Can disordered eating evolve into an eating disorder?
    Yes, disordered eating can quickly develop into a diagnosable eating disorder.
  • What are some physical effects of binge eating disorder?
    Obesity, hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
  • Is nutritional advice alone sufficient to treat eating disorders?
    No, psychological treatment is essential; nutrition support is part of a comprehensive plan.
  • What psychological conditions are often associated with eating disorders?
    Depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and sometimes alcohol use disorder.
  • What is the prevalence of bulimia nervosa in females compared to males?
    Bulimia is about six times more common in females than in males.
  • What is osteoporosis and how is it related to eating disorders?
    Osteoporosis is decreased bone density, often resulting from inadequate nutrition in eating disorders.
  • What is the first step in treating severe cases of anorexia nervosa?
    Stabilizing the patient's vital functions and addressing immediate medical risks.