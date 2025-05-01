Skip to main content
Energy Balance exam Flashcards

Energy Balance exam
  • Energy Balance
    The relationship between calories consumed (intake) and calories expended (output).
  • What happens if calorie intake equals calorie expenditure?
    Body weight is maintained.
  • Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)
    The energy used for basic body functions at rest, such as breathing and cell processes.
  • What is a positive energy balance?
    Calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, leading to weight gain.
  • Thermic Effect of Food (TEF)
    The energy required to digest, absorb, and metabolize food.
  • How many calories per gram are in fat?
    9 calories per gram.
  • What is a negative energy balance?
    Calorie expenditure exceeds intake, resulting in weight loss.
  • Physical Activity
    Energy expended through movement, including both exercise and daily activities.
  • What percentage of total energy expenditure does BMR typically account for?
    50-80%.
  • Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT)
    Calories burned through non-exercise movements like standing, fidgeting, and chores.
  • How many calories per gram are in carbohydrates?
    4 calories per gram.
  • What factors influence BMR?
    Body size, body composition, sex, age, calorie intake, and individual variation.
  • Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (EAT)
    Calories burned specifically during intentional exercise.
  • How many calories per gram are in protein?
    4 calories per gram.
  • What is Total Energy Expenditure (TEE)?
    The total number of calories used by the body in a day.
  • How many calories per gram are in alcohol?
    7 calories per gram.
  • What is the thermic effect of food as a percentage of energy use?
    About 5-15%.
  • What is the main source of variation in BMR?
    Body size (mass).
  • What is the typical range for energy used in physical activity (EAT + NEAT)?
    15-50% of total energy expenditure.
  • Why is calculating calorie expenditure more complex than intake?
    It varies by genetics, age, hormones, and activity, making it harder to estimate.
  • What is the energy balance equation?
    Calories in (intake) minus calories out (expenditure).
  • What happens to BMR with age?
    BMR decreases, especially after age 65.
  • What is the effect of very low calorie intake on BMR?
    It reduces BMR as the body adapts to lower energy availability.
  • Which macronutrient requires the most energy to process?
    Protein.
  • What is the main challenge in tracking energy intake?
    Accurately estimating calories in home-cooked meals and restaurant foods.
  • What is the main challenge in tracking energy expenditure?
    Individual differences and changes over time make it difficult to calculate.
  • What is the role of water in food weight?
    Water adds weight but does not contribute calories.
  • How do processed foods affect TEF?
    Processed foods usually require less energy to digest than whole foods.
  • What is the effect of lean body mass on BMR?
    More lean body mass increases BMR.
  • What is the abbreviation for total calories used in a day?
    TEE (Total Energy Expenditure).