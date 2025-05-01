Energy Balance exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Energy Balance The relationship between calories consumed (intake) and calories expended (output).

What happens if calorie intake equals calorie expenditure? Body weight is maintained.

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) The energy used for basic body functions at rest, such as breathing and cell processes.

What is a positive energy balance? Calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, leading to weight gain.

Thermic Effect of Food (TEF) The energy required to digest, absorb, and metabolize food.

How many calories per gram are in fat? 9 calories per gram.