Energy in Food definitions Flashcards

  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients in food that provide energy, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, each with distinct calorie values per gram.
  • Calorie
    Unit of energy; technically, the amount needed to heat 1 gram of water by 1°C, but often refers to a larger unit in nutrition.
  • Kilocalorie
    Equivalent to 1,000 small calories; the standard unit for measuring food energy on nutrition labels.
  • Carbohydrates
    Macronutrient yielding 4 calories per gram, commonly found in foods like bread, rice, and fruits.
  • Proteins
    Macronutrient providing 4 calories per gram, essential for body structure and function.
  • Fats
    Macronutrient delivering 9 calories per gram, making it the most energy-dense among the macronutrients.
  • Metabolism
    Set of chemical reactions in cells that break down and utilize food molecules to release energy.
  • Nutrition Label
    Information panel on food packaging that lists macronutrient content and total energy, typically in kilocalories.
  • Energy Balance
    Relationship between energy intake from food and energy expenditure by the body.
  • Gram
    Metric unit of mass used to quantify macronutrients in food and calculate energy content.
  • Water
    Component of food that adds weight but does not contribute to caloric content.
  • Alcohol
    Non-macronutrient substance providing 7 calories per gram, sometimes included in energy calculations.
  • Calorie Calculation
    Process of multiplying grams of each macronutrient by their respective calorie values and summing the results.
  • Kcal
    Abbreviation for kilocalorie, commonly used on nutrition labels to indicate food energy.
  • Two Liter Bottle
    Visual reference used to illustrate the amount of energy in food by comparing it to the energy needed to heat water.