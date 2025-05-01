Energy in Food definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Macronutrients Nutrients in food that provide energy, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, each with distinct calorie values per gram.

Calorie Unit of energy; technically, the amount needed to heat 1 gram of water by 1°C, but often refers to a larger unit in nutrition.

Kilocalorie Equivalent to 1,000 small calories; the standard unit for measuring food energy on nutrition labels.

Carbohydrates Macronutrient yielding 4 calories per gram, commonly found in foods like bread, rice, and fruits.

Proteins Macronutrient providing 4 calories per gram, essential for body structure and function.

Fats Macronutrient delivering 9 calories per gram, making it the most energy-dense among the macronutrients.