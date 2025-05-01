Energy in Food exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is metabolism? The set of chemical reactions that break down and use food molecules to release energy in cells.

Calorie (lowercase 'c') The energy needed to heat 1 gram of water by 1°C.

How many calories per gram do carbohydrates provide? 4 calories per gram.

Kilocalorie (kcal) Equal to 1,000 little 'c' calories; also called a Calorie (uppercase 'C').

What is the technical definition of a Calorie (uppercase 'C')? The energy needed to heat 1 liter of water by 1°C; equal to 1,000 little 'c' calories.

How many calories per gram do fats provide? 9 calories per gram.