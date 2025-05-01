Skip to main content
Energy in Food exam Flashcards

Energy in Food exam
  • What is metabolism?
    The set of chemical reactions that break down and use food molecules to release energy in cells.
  • Calorie (lowercase 'c')
    The energy needed to heat 1 gram of water by 1°C.
  • How many calories per gram do carbohydrates provide?
    4 calories per gram.
  • Kilocalorie (kcal)
    Equal to 1,000 little 'c' calories; also called a Calorie (uppercase 'C').
  • What is the technical definition of a Calorie (uppercase 'C')?
    The energy needed to heat 1 liter of water by 1°C; equal to 1,000 little 'c' calories.
  • How many calories per gram do fats provide?
    9 calories per gram.
  • What is the main source of energy in food?
    Macronutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
  • How do you calculate total calories in a food item?
    Multiply grams of each macronutrient by their calories per gram, then sum the results.
  • Protein
    A macronutrient that provides 4 calories per gram.
  • Why don't the grams of macronutrients always add up to the total weight of food?
    Because foods contain other components like water, which add weight but not calories.
  • What unit is used on nutrition labels to indicate energy?
    Calories (uppercase 'C'), which are kilocalories.
  • Alcohol (energy value)
    Provides 7 calories per gram, though it is not a macronutrient.
  • What is the energy value of protein per gram?
    4 calories per gram.
  • Why is fat considered energy-rich?
    Because it provides more than twice as much energy per gram as carbohydrates or protein.
  • How much energy is in a 2,000 Calorie diet?
    Enough to raise 20 liters of water from freezing to boiling.
  • Carbohydrate
    A macronutrient that provides 4 calories per gram.
  • What is the difference between a calorie and a Calorie?
    A calorie (c) heats 1g of water by 1°C; a Calorie (C) or kilocalorie heats 1L of water by 1°C and equals 1,000 calories.
  • How do you find calories from fat in a food item?
    Multiply grams of fat by 9.
  • Why are big 'C' Calories used in nutrition instead of little 'c' calories?
    Because food contains much more energy, making kilocalories (big 'C') a more practical unit.
  • What does 'kcal' stand for?
    Kilocalorie, equal to 1,000 little 'c' calories.
  • If a food has 5g carbs, 3g fat, and 2g protein, how many total calories does it have?
    5x4 + 3x9 + 2x4 = 20 + 27 + 8 = 55 total calories.
  • What is the energy value of alcohol per gram?
    7 calories per gram.
  • What is the main purpose of measuring calories in food?
    To quantify the energy available from food for the body.
  • How are calories in food related to energy balance?
    They help determine energy intake, which is crucial for maintaining, losing, or gaining weight.
  • Fat
    A macronutrient that provides 9 calories per gram.
  • What is the benchmark daily calorie intake often used?
    2,000 Calories per day.
  • What does metabolism do with macronutrients?
    Breaks them down to release energy measured in calories.
  • How do you calculate calories from protein in a food item?
    Multiply grams of protein by 4.
  • Why might a food's total weight be higher than the sum of its macronutrients?
    Because of non-caloric components like water.