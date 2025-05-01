Ergogenic Aids exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 25 ) Hide definitions

What are ergogenic aids? Substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.

Caffeine A stimulant that can reduce perceived effort and increase fat usage during exercise.

What is the main benefit of creatine supplementation? It may boost short-term performance and muscle mass.

Anabolic Refers to substances or processes that build up muscle mass and strength.

Are anabolic steroids allowed in sports? No, they are banned due to their significant health risks and unfair advantage.

What is a potential side effect of high caffeine intake during exercise? Dehydration.