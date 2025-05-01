Ergogenic Aids exam Flashcards
What are ergogenic aids?
Substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.Caffeine
A stimulant that can reduce perceived effort and increase fat usage during exercise.What is the main benefit of creatine supplementation?
It may boost short-term performance and muscle mass.Anabolic
Refers to substances or processes that build up muscle mass and strength.Are anabolic steroids allowed in sports?
No, they are banned due to their significant health risks and unfair advantage.What is a potential side effect of high caffeine intake during exercise?
Dehydration.Creatine
A well-studied ergogenic aid associated with the ATP-CP system, considered safe when used properly.What are some severe side effects of anabolic steroids?
Hormone imbalances, mood swings, cancer, and high blood pressure.Dietary supplements
Products taken orally that contain dietary ingredients intended to supplement the diet.Why should ergogenic aids not replace a nutritious diet?
Because proper nutrition and hydration are fundamental for optimal athletic performance.Pharmaceutical ergogenic aids
Drugs or medications used to enhance athletic performance, often with significant risks.How does caffeine spare glycogen during exercise?
By increasing fat usage, reducing the need for glycogen as an energy source.ATP-CP system
A short-term energy system in muscles that creatine helps support.What does 'perceived effort' mean in exercise?
How hard an individual feels they are working during physical activity.Are all ergogenic aids equally effective and safe?
No, their effectiveness and safety vary widely.What is the primary function of anabolic steroids?
To significantly increase muscle strength and muscle mass.Why are high doses of caffeine banned in some sports?
Because they can provide an unfair performance advantage.Recovery
The process of restoring the body after exercise, which some ergogenic aids aim to enhance.What is a common risk of using anabolic steroids?
Severe health risks, including hormone imbalances and increased cancer risk.Nutritious diet
A diet that provides all essential nutrients for health and performance.What is the role of hydration in athletic performance?
Proper hydration is essential for optimal performance and recovery.Are creatine's benefits considered major or minor?
Generally minor, though it is well-studied and considered safe.What does 'banned in sports' mean?
Prohibited for use by athletes in competitive events due to unfair advantage or health risks.Mood swings
Rapid and extreme changes in emotional state, a possible side effect of anabolic steroids.What is the safest approach to improving athletic performance?
Maintaining a nutritious diet and proper hydration.