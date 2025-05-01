Skip to main content
Ergogenic Aids exam Flashcards

Ergogenic Aids exam
  • What are ergogenic aids?
    Substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.
  • Caffeine
    A stimulant that can reduce perceived effort and increase fat usage during exercise.
  • What is the main benefit of creatine supplementation?
    It may boost short-term performance and muscle mass.
  • Anabolic
    Refers to substances or processes that build up muscle mass and strength.
  • Are anabolic steroids allowed in sports?
    No, they are banned due to their significant health risks and unfair advantage.
  • What is a potential side effect of high caffeine intake during exercise?
    Dehydration.
  • Creatine
    A well-studied ergogenic aid associated with the ATP-CP system, considered safe when used properly.
  • What are some severe side effects of anabolic steroids?
    Hormone imbalances, mood swings, cancer, and high blood pressure.
  • Dietary supplements
    Products taken orally that contain dietary ingredients intended to supplement the diet.
  • Why should ergogenic aids not replace a nutritious diet?
    Because proper nutrition and hydration are fundamental for optimal athletic performance.
  • Pharmaceutical ergogenic aids
    Drugs or medications used to enhance athletic performance, often with significant risks.
  • How does caffeine spare glycogen during exercise?
    By increasing fat usage, reducing the need for glycogen as an energy source.
  • ATP-CP system
    A short-term energy system in muscles that creatine helps support.
  • What does 'perceived effort' mean in exercise?
    How hard an individual feels they are working during physical activity.
  • Are all ergogenic aids equally effective and safe?
    No, their effectiveness and safety vary widely.
  • What is the primary function of anabolic steroids?
    To significantly increase muscle strength and muscle mass.
  • Why are high doses of caffeine banned in some sports?
    Because they can provide an unfair performance advantage.
  • Recovery
    The process of restoring the body after exercise, which some ergogenic aids aim to enhance.
  • What is a common risk of using anabolic steroids?
    Severe health risks, including hormone imbalances and increased cancer risk.
  • Nutritious diet
    A diet that provides all essential nutrients for health and performance.
  • What is the role of hydration in athletic performance?
    Proper hydration is essential for optimal performance and recovery.
  • Are creatine's benefits considered major or minor?
    Generally minor, though it is well-studied and considered safe.
  • What does 'banned in sports' mean?
    Prohibited for use by athletes in competitive events due to unfair advantage or health risks.
  • Mood swings
    Rapid and extreme changes in emotional state, a possible side effect of anabolic steroids.
  • What is the safest approach to improving athletic performance?
    Maintaining a nutritious diet and proper hydration.